Here’s Our First Look at Disney’s ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘The Crossover,’ & National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light.’

‘Shrinking’: Jason Segel Plays Therapist on Verge of Breakdown in Official Trailer (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27. The streamer revealed the official trailer (watch above) on Wednesday, January 18 for the series,...
‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Eugene Levy Returns to TV in ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ (VIDEO)
Eugene Levy is gearing up for his big television return as Apple TV+ unveils the trailer for its upcoming docuseries, The Reluctant Traveler, a new eight-part season that finds the Schitt’s Creek actor on a globe-trotting tour of the world. Officially set to kick off on Friday, February 24,...
Catch Up With The Cast Of "That '70s Show" Before The Reboot Drops On Netflix
This cast have kept themselves very busy. Good for them!
‘Are You the One?’ New Host Kamie Crawford on How the Show’s Like ‘Catfish’
The Are You the One? dating pool is venturing into international waters for season 9. The popular relationship competition series sees 22 new singles from the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand punch their passports in Gran Canaria, Spain. There they’ll search for love and potentially take home big money.
Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.
‘Dear Edward’ Tells a Story of Survival, Grief & Life in Trailer (VIDEO)
The Friday Night Lights reunion on Apple TV+ is coming in February. The streaming service has released the trailer (above) for the 10-episode Dear Edward, from Jason Katims and starring Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien, and more. It will premiere on Friday, February 3, with three episodes dropping on premiere day, followed by one weekly through March 24.
13 Changes "The Last Of Us" TV Show Made To The Game, And 9 Things They Kept The Same
I am ready to cry again.
Famed Lindy Hop Dancer Jean Veloz Dies at 98
Jean Veloz, an iconic dancer who popularized the Hollywood style of Lindy Hop in the musical comedy Swing Fever and more recently worked as a dance instructor on The Bachelorette, has died. She was 98. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Veloz passed away on Sunday (January 15) at her...
