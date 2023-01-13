Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Williams Park bandshell revitalization moves forward
St. Petersburg city officials are allocating funding for much-needed repairs and upgrades at downtown Williams Park’s “iconic” bandshell. The estimated $1.95 million project would allow for more performances and events at Williams Park, bring its bandshell into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and prepare the facility for a historic designation. Bryan Eichler, parks and field operations superintendent, provided city council members with an update on the process during the Jan. 12 Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee meeting.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer
DADE CITY — Last year, Pasco County commissioners approved development rules to ensure that new housing communities would have landscaping and home-style variations. Now the county is looking at requiring the same kinds of rules in new communities with stand-alone homes targeting renters. A few such subdivisions have been...
tampabeacon.com
CARES to build one-stop senior center in central Pasco
If you build it, they will come. That’s what Jemith Rosa, president and CEO of Community Aging & Retirement Services, believes about a one-stop senior center CARES is planning to build in central Pasco County. That building became a step closer to reality last month when, with what she...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Bay News 9
Tampa working with Trader Joe’s on parking issues
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s one of the most frustrating parking lots in Tampa: Trader Joe’s. The popular grocery store has a parking lot that often can’t keep up with demand. Regular customer Christa Fowler didn’t mince her words when talking about it. “I love the...
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
St. Pete’s iconic Don CeSar hotel turns 95
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The iconic Don CeSar hotel celebrated the 95th anniversary of its opening on Monday. The Don CeSar, also known as St. Pete Beach’s “Pink Palace,” was built in 1928 by real estate businessman Thomas Rowe as a tribute to a past love and a place for the rich to […]
Mysuncoast.com
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Drug house shut down in St. Pete, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.
Beach Beacon
Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief
SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
NAACP, Tampa police union meet over controversial city council endorsement survey
TAMPA, Fla. — At a closed-door meeting this week with the Hillsborough County NAACP and members of the Black law enforcement community, leaders of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association heard grievances about the union’s controversial city council endorsement questionnaire that raised concerns of racial bias. “It was a...
The Lido Key Pirate House finally sells
Sarasota locals have dubbed the three-story home on Lido Key "the Pirate House" because of the pirate statue that was a permanent fixture on the balcony. This home offers over 5100 square feet of indoor living space and another 3,000+ square feet of outdoor space including balconies and patios. It is located steps away from Lido Beach with distant views of the Gulf of Mexico. The sunset views must be spectacular! The attached garage provides over 1400 square feet and was featured as a twelve car garage.
Longboat Observer
Repairs to major Manatee waterline to be complete in February
Repair efforts for a major water pipeline, which have become more extensive than previously anticipated, are expected to be complete in February, according to a Manatee County press release on Friday. The leak has resulted in discolored water for some area residents. The repairs for the 42-inch transmission line, which...
St. Pete church shelters over a dozen people during cold snap
While the cold weather sends many Floridians running for warmth and heat, those who can't are in a tricky spot.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
How homeless people are surviving the temperatures dropping in the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area temperatures are dropping this weekend and many counties are opening cold weather shelters. Many homeless people in St. Petersburg are opting to sleep in a shelter due to the cold weather. Williams Park is an area homeless people are known to hang...
Mysuncoast.com
Bikers rally to support member fighting Stage 4 lung cancer.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of bikers from all over the country took to the roads in Sarasota over the weekend rallying for a brother in need. Masons Sons hosted a benefit ride in partnership with the Nite Train Express, Inc. to support one of their own who needs their help now more than ever.
stpeterising.com
Kahwa Coffee opening new café near Coquina Key in south St. Pete
Kahwa Coffee Roasters plans to open a new location at 400 45th Avenue South, a stone’s throw away from the Lewis Boulevard bridge to Coquina Key. It will be the company’s seventh coffee shop in St. Petersburg and eighth in Pinellas County. The 1,750 square foot building sits...
