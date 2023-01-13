ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State picks up veteran OL from Louisiana Monroe via transfer portal

Ohio State has dipped into the transfer portal for a veteran offensive line piece, adding some depth to the unit after some key departures from the 2022 lineup. On Wednesday, former Louisiana Monroe starter Victor Cutler announced his commitment to the Buckeyes in the portal. A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cutler developed into a contributor on the offensive line and entered the portal with 2 years of eligibility following the 2022 season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement

Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback

Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future. Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

The B1G 10: Why (TBD) will throw 40 TD passes for Ohio State in 2023

Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. Everyone settle down. We’re dealing with a track record. Before Ohio State fans heave themselves into a post-CJ Stroud funk, there are 2 key factors in the chase to run down Michigan and win another national title.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster

Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After 75 years, this Short North restaurant has closed

A throwback Columbus burger joint has thrown in the towel. Goody Boy Burger Club, the Short North eatery known for its retro decor and classic burgers, has closed its doors. The closure was confirmed by Justin Kintz, Executive Director of One Hospitality, the restaurant group that owned Goody Boy. While...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
614now.com

German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters

Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
COLUMBUS, OH

