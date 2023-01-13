Best-Dressed! Bills QB Josh Allen Tops NFL's Jersey Sales

The Buffalo Bills' No. 17 is No. 1 when it comes to game day apparel.

Like Taylor Swift before him, it appears Josh Allen never goes out of style.

The Buffalo Bills ' quarterback tops the NFL's list of top-selling jerseys in 2022, reigning supreme on a quarterback-dominated list: seven of the top 10 names unveiled by the league are of the passing variety, with linebacker runner-up Micah Parsons and fifth-place finisher receiver CeeDee Lamb, both of the Dallas Cowboys, standing as the lone exceptions alongside another catcher, Minnesota's Justin Jefferson in seventh.

The list was compiled by NFLShop.com, the league's official online store. Allen's fellow throwers and playoff competitors Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow respectively rank third and fourth while another Cowboy, Dak Prescott, sits in sixth. Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields and Tom Brady round out the top 10.

It's no surprise to see Allen stand as one of the league's most popular players. Firmly entrenched as the man of both Western New York's present and future, Allen has been a game-changer for the Bills' fortunes. His fifth season as the Buffalo quarterback yielded 42 total touchdowns and countless other accolades , as well as the Bills' third consecutive AFC East division title on a team level.

When Allen arrived in 2019, the Bills (13-3) had made just a single playoff appearance in the new century but are set to make their fourth consecutive appearance, their longest streak since a six-year tally between 1988 and 1993.

The quest for an elusive Super Bowl title begins on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

