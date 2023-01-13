ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knoxvilledailysun.com

TennCare fraud investigation leads to indictment, arrest of a Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, TN -- An in-home care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been indicted following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. On May 26, 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.  Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

Spotlight for the week of January 16, 2023

This week, Memphis celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and we’re spotlighting two events offered by our local museums. First, from 8am to 6pm today, the National Civil Rights Museum is hosting their annual King Day Celebration. With free admission to the museum all day, there’s lots to explore, including the new exhibition Tarred Healing, featuring photography by North Carolinian artist Cornell Watson. Other activities include a blood drive, a canned food drive, all-day musical performances, and a pavilion of family activities.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three teens arrested for posting fake school threats on Snapchat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending. CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools. Through a series of requests, […]
COVINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an assault that happened near the Methodist University Hospital. MPD responded to an aggravated assault at 1265 Union Avenue on Jan. 11 at 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they were advised that a victim was dropped off at the local hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

Tourist recounts being robbed by fake police officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disturbing new details are emerging about the carjacking at an East Memphis hotel arranged by a group of men posing as police officers. One of the victims described it as one of the scariest moments of his life. “I’m never going back to Memphis,” he said. The New York man never thought […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night. According to MPD, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian being hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway. The victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She died from her injuries. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 shot in Orange Mound, suspects on the run: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Orange Mound Friday, and police are now searching for the suspects. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Park Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Friday. Three suspects reportedly shot two victims in the area. Memphis Police say both victims are in non-critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy