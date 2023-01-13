Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayor, advocates share concerns about delays in Shelby Co.’s criminal justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 6th Amendment of the United States Constitution says every American is entitled to a speedy trial. But in Memphis and Shelby County, it takes years for a case to get resolved. There are 10 judges and 10 courtrooms in the Shelby County criminal court system.
City of Memphis asks residents to take survey for best method of mass communication
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking citizens for feedback regarding the best way to get citizens information. The city announced the 8-question survey on January 11, 2023. “When it comes to getting the word out about what’s happening in Memphis, we want to connect with everyone,...
‘Ride of Tears’ looks to stop violence against children in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ride of Tears, an organization that supports families who’ve lost youth to violence here in Memphis, launched a two-fold mission on Sunday. The group visited local neighborhoods while taking prayer and hope into crime-ridden neighborhoods, while also commemorating the legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
knoxvilledailysun.com
TennCare fraud investigation leads to indictment, arrest of a Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, TN -- An in-home care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been indicted following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. On May 26, 2021, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
Man admits to shooting up house in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after shooting up a house in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 28-year-old William Golden and another person went to a man’s home on Slocum Avenue looking for a fight around midnight on January 13, 2023.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
Man attacks another man with a scythe at Lakeland motel, SCSO says
LAKELAND, Tenn. — An attack at a Lakeland motel left one man injured and another behind bars, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO said that deputies found a man bleeding from his hand at a Mobil Gas Station on Canada Road around 9 a.m. on January 13, 2023.
One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
wknofm.org
MPD to Take Administrative Action Against Officers in Case of Man Who Died After Arrest
The head of the Memphis Police Department said on Sunday that “administrative action” will be taken against officers involved in a use of force investigation after a 29-year-old man was hospitalized and died following a traffic stop last Saturday. MPD initially said officers pulled Tyre Nichols over for...
wknofm.org
Spotlight for the week of January 16, 2023
This week, Memphis celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and we’re spotlighting two events offered by our local museums. First, from 8am to 6pm today, the National Civil Rights Museum is hosting their annual King Day Celebration. With free admission to the museum all day, there’s lots to explore, including the new exhibition Tarred Healing, featuring photography by North Carolinian artist Cornell Watson. Other activities include a blood drive, a canned food drive, all-day musical performances, and a pavilion of family activities.
Three teens arrested for posting fake school threats on Snapchat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending. CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools. Through a series of requests, […]
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday
Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating assault near hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an assault that happened near the Methodist University Hospital. MPD responded to an aggravated assault at 1265 Union Avenue on Jan. 11 at 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they were advised that a victim was dropped off at the local hospital...
localmemphis.com
Covington Police: 3 teenagers arrested after threats made to Covington Schools
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Snapchat post had led to the arrest of three teenagers, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD). Police said that a CPD school resource officer received screenshots of the app that were "disturbing" on Friday and included a possible threat to multiple schools in Covington.
Woman found shot to death in Lakeland home identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot to death at a Lakeland home Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at a home on Breezy Shore Cove just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 54-year-old Erin Last of […]
‘Needs their care’: Latino families meet to discuss ongoing TennCare negotiation battle
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The waiting game continues for Mid-South families who have TennCare or Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee health insurance. Parents say they still don’t know when or how their children will be able to be treated at Le Bonheur. Frustration, anxiety, those are just some...
Tourist recounts being robbed by fake police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Disturbing new details are emerging about the carjacking at an East Memphis hotel arranged by a group of men posing as police officers. One of the victims described it as one of the scariest moments of his life. “I’m never going back to Memphis,” he said. The New York man never thought […]
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night. According to MPD, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian being hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway. The victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She died from her injuries. Police […]
2 shot in Orange Mound, suspects on the run: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were shot in Orange Mound Friday, and police are now searching for the suspects. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Park Avenue at around 12:48 p.m. Friday. Three suspects reportedly shot two victims in the area. Memphis Police say both victims are in non-critical condition. […]
