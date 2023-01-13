ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here’s Our First Look at Disney’s ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘The Crossover,’ & National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light.’

By Isaac Rouse, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Reunion Won’t See Amy Jo Johnson In The Pink

Instead of go-go Power Rangers for the 30th anniversary special on Netflix, at least one prominent cast member is singing no-go. “For the record I never said no,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!” Netflix is powering up the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a standalone special set for April 19 that reunites David Yost as Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger; Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger; Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the...
Albany Herald

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Stars Spill on Their Fave Baddies, Best Costumes & More (VIDEO)

The cast of The Legend of Vox Machina has come up against a lot of obstacles in both their regularly streamed Critical Role campaign and their acclaimed Prime Video series (the second season of which debuts January 20). And in a Just Asking segment for TV Insider, they got real about their biggest choices yet: their favorite costumes, which “Big Bad” they prefer, and of course, the important stuff: like who has the best dice collection in the group.
The Lantern

Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.

Comments / 0

Community Policy