Here’s Our First Look at Disney’s ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘The Crossover,’ & National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light.’

‘Shrinking’: Jason Segel Plays Therapist on Verge of Breakdown in Official Trailer (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27. The streamer revealed the official trailer (watch above) on Wednesday, January 18 for the series,...
Anthony Hopkins to Play Roman Emperor in Gladiator Series ‘Those About to Die’ at Peacock
Anthony Hopkins will play Roman Emperor Vespasian in an upcoming Peacock drama series titled Those About to Die. The series is created by Roland Emmerich, director of films like Moonfall, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, Godzilla (1998), and Independence Day. Those About to Die is an epic drama set...
‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Eugene Levy Returns to TV in ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ (VIDEO)
Eugene Levy is gearing up for his big television return as Apple TV+ unveils the trailer for its upcoming docuseries, The Reluctant Traveler, a new eight-part season that finds the Schitt’s Creek actor on a globe-trotting tour of the world. Officially set to kick off on Friday, February 24,...
Catch Up With The Cast Of "That '70s Show" Before The Reboot Drops On Netflix
This cast have kept themselves very busy. Good for them!
Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Reunion Won’t See Amy Jo Johnson In The Pink
Instead of go-go Power Rangers for the 30th anniversary special on Netflix, at least one prominent cast member is singing no-go. “For the record I never said no,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!” Netflix is powering up the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a standalone special set for April 19 that reunites David Yost as Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger; Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger; Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the...
‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Stars Spill on Their Fave Baddies, Best Costumes & More (VIDEO)
The cast of The Legend of Vox Machina has come up against a lot of obstacles in both their regularly streamed Critical Role campaign and their acclaimed Prime Video series (the second season of which debuts January 20). And in a Just Asking segment for TV Insider, they got real about their biggest choices yet: their favorite costumes, which “Big Bad” they prefer, and of course, the important stuff: like who has the best dice collection in the group.
Winners triumph again with emboldened acceptance speeches this awards season
Tell us how you really feel. Hollywood's awards season is in full swing and if the winning speeches at the recent Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards are any indication, humor and humble bragging are in style.
Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.
