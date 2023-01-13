[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 2.]. Deirdre Mayfair suffered years of medical abuse while trapped in the clutches of her religious zealot aunt, Carlotta Mayfair (Beth Grant). After Lasher (Jack Huston) urged Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) to set herself free from her magical mental prison, the end of Mayfair Witches Episode 2 tragically ended with her murder — witnessed by her daughter, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), in their first-ever meeting.

