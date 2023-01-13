Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Mayfair Witches’: Harry Hamlin Explains Cortland’s Self-Serving Motives With Deirdre
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 2.]. Deirdre Mayfair suffered years of medical abuse while trapped in the clutches of her religious zealot aunt, Carlotta Mayfair (Beth Grant). After Lasher (Jack Huston) urged Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) to set herself free from her magical mental prison, the end of Mayfair Witches Episode 2 tragically ended with her murder — witnessed by her daughter, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), in their first-ever meeting.
‘1923’: Julia Schlaepfer Introduced Herself to Harrison Ford Without Realizing It
'1923' actor Julia Schlaepfer had an interesting introduction to her co-star Harrison Ford.
Comments / 0