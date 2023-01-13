Read full article on original website
Related
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Twitter reacts to SZA showing off her massive booty meats that she admitted to getting enhanced on her chart-topping 'SOS' album
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Cardi B Fiercely Rang In The New Year Rocking A Hot Red Curve-Hugging Gown
Cardi B ended 2022 with a fashionable bang!
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
ETOnline.com
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
Beyoncé's mom promised Ty Hunter 20 years ago that she would get him out of his retail job. Now he's styling the biggest stars in Hollywood.
Ty Hunter came up with Beyoncé's iconic Met Ball and VMAs looks, and now styles Billy Porter. But he got his start dressing mannequins in a mall.
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
One-third of the hit 90s R&B trio TLC, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is diggin’ on a new beau, her rep Christal Jordan confirmed to PEOPLE. The Atlanta-born singer is now romantically linked with Matthew Lawrence, the popular actor who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boys Meet World. The...
Travis Scott Seen In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner Split As He Arrives In L.A. Solo
Travis Scott was photographed stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The newly-single rapper took his bags to a waiting SUV with a somber look on his face. It was the first time he was seen out publicly since news broke that he and Kylie Jenner had split once again. The two have been in an on/off relationship since April 2017.
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss Shares a Peek at Her Gorgeous, Gold-Decked Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member had a stunning tree in her home for Christmas this year. In recent Instagram posts, Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, shared a look inside The Real Housewives of Atlanta family’s Christmas celebration at home. Although Riley’s photos and videos were focused on the group’s delicious food and festive outfits, we also couldn’t take our eyes off the stunning Christmas tree in the background.
Every Gorgeous Photo From Pregnant Keke Palmer's Tropical Babymoon
Have you seen the photos from Keke Palmer's babymoon? Nope? Well, scroll on down. The actress, 29, gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her recent tropical vacation, expressing her mindset...
PopSugar
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Newborn Baby Joins Kids Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a beautiful family of five. Since getting married on Sept. 14, 2013, the two stars have become a fan-favorite celebrity couple, and once you add their adorable children into the mix, they're almost too cute to handle as a family unit. The couple welcomed...
Comments / 0