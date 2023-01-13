Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
SignalsAZ
12th Annual Clarkdale Car Show
The 12th Annual Clarkdale Car Show will be held on March 11, 2023, from 9:00 am-2:00 pm in Downtown Clarkdale, AZ. The Clarkdale Car Show is where you can see all years, makes, and models of cars, trucks, sports cars, antiuqe cars, and street rods. The large circular parking lot and historic buildings offer the perfect setting for one of the finest auto shows in the Verde Valley.
AZFamily
Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona
More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona, and many took advantage of the winter weather. AZFAMILY | Blowing snow coming down in Flagstaff from viewer Summer Johnson. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Shared from Flagstaff by Summer Johnson in First Alert Facebook Weather...
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country overnight, weather officials are warning travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up Monday morning and into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter...
AZFamily
ADOT asks drivers to use caution as snow, icy conditions close roads in northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple highways are closed in northern Arizona as winter storms continue to hit the state. The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 64 near the Grand Canyon is closed (between mileposts 241 and 268) due to weather conditions and car crashes. Earlier this...
AZFamily
Parts of I-17 closed near Flagstaff due to snow, icy conditions
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parts of Interstate 17 are closed due to the extremely icy, snowy conditions in the northern part of the state. Multiple closures extend to I-40 at milepost 146 eastbound, State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon areas, I-17 northbound is closed at milepost 310, and another I-17 closure at milepost 298, as well as other road closures stretching into the north. For updated interactive road closures map, check the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Reminds Owners to License Their Dogs
One of the missions of the Prescott Valley Police Animal Control Unit is to educate dog owners about leashing, licensing, and vaccinating their dogs against rabies in compliance with Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter Six. Prescott Valley Town Code requires all dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley be licensed....
AZFamily
First Alert: Big snow in the mountains. Scattered showers in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The first wave of the latest winter storm began moving through the state early Sunday morning. Snowfall totals were very impressive, with some areas of downtown Flagstaff with up to 12″ of snow. Bellemont also got 12″ of snow before sunrise. We expect many locations from northern Arizona will see large snowfall numbers throughout the day, as much of northern Arizona above 5,000 feet is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday. In the Valley, light rain showers dominated the pre-dawn hours, and we expect more of the same for the rest of Sunday, scattered, mainly light showers. However, that rain could pick up overnight Monday into Tuesday.
SignalsAZ
Spring 2023 Free Garden Classes Taught at Watters Garden Center
Free Garden Class offered every Saturday @ 9:30 am in the fresh air at Watters Garden Center, 1815 Iron Springs Road in Prescott. January 14 @ 9:30 am: Happy, Healthy Houseplants with Professional Style. You’ll learn the top plants grown indoors and how to care for them. Learn best practices...
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff deals with new round of winter weather
Parts of the Arizona High Country have been hit hard by the latest round of winter storm to move through the state. The storm has impacted roadways, and even left some homes without power. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
kjzz.org
Rain and snow expected in Arizona this weekend
Northern Arizona will get more snow this weekend as there is a winter storm warning in effect for the Flagstaff area from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible and heavy snow is likely according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lamont Bain.
travelawaits.com
Why This Luxurious Sedona Resort Is Perfect For A Long Weekend
A long weekend getaway is a precious break from the occasional humdrum of everyday life. If you want one that will be the epitome of rest, relaxation, and reflection (or even romance), think no further than the L’Auberge de Sedona. My husband and I found seven undeniable reasons why...
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Trash and Recycle Rates Increase
In 2018, the Flagstaff City Council approved an annual 7.5% residential trash and recycling collections rate increase during the years of 2019 to 2023. Effective Jan. 3, 2023, the combined base rate for the curbside collection of residential trash and recycling increased from $23.68 to $25.45 per month for single-family residential properties. The voluntary glass recycling collection rate also increased from $4.74 to $5.09 per month for participating properties.
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
theprescotttimes.com
Embry-Riddle Announces Spring 2023 Shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA—Tickets are now on sale for Spring 2023 shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, located on the Embry-Riddle Prescott Campus at 3700 Willow Creek Road. The Planetarium has a new ticketing system that will allow you to select your seats in advance for upcoming shows. Shows are open to the public most Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. For details, or to get your tickets today, go to: https://prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Awardees Chosen for 2023 Neighborhood Sustainability Grant
Awarded projects selected by the Sustainability Commission this year include:. The Arboretum at Flagstaff – Expansion of the Arboretum’s propagation of native and edible plants to increase resilience, ecological diversity, and pollinator habitat. The Arizona 4H Youth Foundation – Implementation of a horticultural therapy program on the W.F....
SignalsAZ
Apply Now for Sedona Community Police Academy
The city invites residents to apply for the 2023 Spring Sedona Police Community Police Academy, a free program designed to experience firsthand engagement with the Sedona Police Department, have a better understanding of the department’s role within the community, and foster a collaborative relationship with residents. The nine-week program...
