Man Fell Through Shreveport Truck-Stop Ceiling in Burglary Arrest
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody
Shreveport Police Searching for Suspect in Church Burning
On January 13th, 2023, at 4:15 am a masked man committed a heinous act in the Shreveport Community. The suspect broke into a church in the 6600 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and poured a fire accelerant in the Pre-kindergarten area. The suspect fled the scene by vehicle. During...
Once Rescued From a Tree, Louisiana Man Immediately Arrested
It's evidently the fear criminals experience during and immediately after their illegal acts that causes them to do some really dumb stuff. It’s either that or they just weren’t very bright to begin with. If you recall, it was just this past Sunday when Caddo deputies arrested a...
Shreveport Teen to be Tried as Adult in 2021 Theater Shooting
Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.
Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel
Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in shooting near Tinseltown
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
Sparks Fly After Caddo Commission Meeting – Police Reports Filed
Tempers flared after the Caddo Parish Commission meeting at Government Plaza in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses tell KEEL News local publisher and government watchdog John Settle got into some sort of altercation with Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson. We know these two men have a long history of disagreements...
Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.
Benton mother sentenced to 15 years in son's death
BENTON, La. – A Benton mother who plead guilty late last year in connection with the poisoning death of her young son was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday in Bossier District Court. District Judge Michael Craig recommended Courtney Seilhammer serve that time in a facility where she...
BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
Extensive Investigation into Fuel Theft Leads to Arrest in Timpson
January 17, 2023 - A several month investigation into the alleged theft of a large quantity of fuel from a service station in Shelby County has resulted in the arrest of one individual by Shelby County Constables. The investigation culminated on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the arrest of an...
Shreveport Juveniles Arrested for Car-Jacking and Illegal Guns
Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit yesterday evening. On January 14, 2023, just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on January 13th. The vehicle immediately fled and led patrol officers on a pursuit that ended when the carjacked vehicle collided with a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who attempted to rob a letter carrier. The incident happened Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue in Shreveport. The...
5 juveniles were arrested after carjacked vehicle crashes into another vehicle
