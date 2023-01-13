Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit yesterday evening. On January 14, 2023, just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on January 13th. The vehicle immediately fled and led patrol officers on a pursuit that ended when the carjacked vehicle collided with a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO