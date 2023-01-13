Podcast: Kansas, K-State, Iowa State on collision course in Big 12 men’s basketball

Two weeks into Big 12 conference play, three teams are tied at the top with a perfect record. But that won’t be the case after action in the next few days.

Kansas takes on Iowa State and Kansas State in its next two games. The game between the Jayhawks and Wildcats on Tuesday will be a battle of teams ranked in the top 15.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, beat writers Kellis Robinett, Gary Bedore and Sheryas Laddha break down the big upcoming games with an emphasis on Wildcats’ guard Markquis Nowell. He’s come up huge all season for K-State and has had some of his biggest moments in league play.

Also, just how did KU rally from 10 down in the final 5 1/2 minutes to defeat Oklahoma this week? Kansas fans have become accustomed to the big comeback. Just refer to last season’s NCAA championship game.

Story links:

K-State Q&A: Why Markquis Nowell, Jerome Tang and Wildcats aren’t missing Nijel Pack

Here’s where KU basketball can improve after close call against Oklahoma