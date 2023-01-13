ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Podcast: Kansas, K-State, Iowa State on collision course in Big 12 men’s basketball

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avQ7m_0kDtS00W00

Two weeks into Big 12 conference play, three teams are tied at the top with a perfect record. But that won’t be the case after action in the next few days.

Kansas takes on Iowa State and Kansas State in its next two games. The game between the Jayhawks and Wildcats on Tuesday will be a battle of teams ranked in the top 15.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, beat writers Kellis Robinett, Gary Bedore and Sheryas Laddha break down the big upcoming games with an emphasis on Wildcats’ guard Markquis Nowell. He’s come up huge all season for K-State and has had some of his biggest moments in league play.

Also, just how did KU rally from 10 down in the final 5 1/2 minutes to defeat Oklahoma this week? Kansas fans have become accustomed to the big comeback. Just refer to last season’s NCAA championship game.

Story links:

K-State Q&A: Why Markquis Nowell, Jerome Tang and Wildcats aren’t missing Nijel Pack

Here’s where KU basketball can improve after close call against Oklahoma

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

KJ Adams sinks ISU’s upset hopes at KU

(Lawrence, KS) #14 Iowa State went toe-to-toe with #2 Kansas on the road Saturday. Gabe Kalscheur made a 3-pointer with :35 left to tie the game at 60. KJ Adams Jr. answered for Kansas with :10 left to give the Jayhawks a 62-60 win. 16-1 KU led 29-28 at the...
AMES, IA
Emporia gazette.com

Pope receives warm homecoming at Bowyer Building

Jess Pope is rodeo royalty, and he was treated to a reception fit for a king Saturday night at the Bowyer Building, thanks to Brody Peak, Emporia Livestock Sales, Inc. owner. Peak also happens to be Pope’s employer — that is, when the world champion bareback rider is not out on the rodeo trail.
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
DES MOINES, IA
WIBW

Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gyroville closing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
715
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy