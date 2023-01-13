ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope County, AR

Judge Rules against Cherokee Nation’s License for Casino in Arkansas

Overall, Arkansas approved four locations for land-based gambling venues following a constitutional amendment from 2018. While casinos were already built for three locations, a legal battle has been ongoing for the fourth location, Pope County. Preparing its casino operations, the Cherokee Nation Businesses bought 180 acres in the county. But a legal battle challenging the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino’s license put on hold the casino project.
POPE COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
CONWAY, AR
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
HUNTSVILLE, AR

