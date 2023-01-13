Read full article on original website
Judge Rules against Cherokee Nation’s License for Casino in Arkansas
Overall, Arkansas approved four locations for land-based gambling venues following a constitutional amendment from 2018. While casinos were already built for three locations, a legal battle has been ongoing for the fourth location, Pope County. Preparing its casino operations, the Cherokee Nation Businesses bought 180 acres in the county. But a legal battle challenging the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino’s license put on hold the casino project.
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
$11 million investment in Conway to help tackle nation's drug shortage
The City of Conway will be home to a new business in the upcoming year. Turbare Manufacturing is investing $11 million in a 44,000 square ft. warehouse located at 975 Jeanette Dr. in Southeast Conway. The company is a 503 B compounding pharmacy and will manufacture drugs on the Food...
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
Fire damages businesses in Hot Springs Village
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Garland County has proved time and time again that it can rally when times get tough. Last week, an EF-1 tornado hit a school in Jessieville, and on Friday a fire tore through several businesses in Hot Springs Village. "I'm at a loss for...
One dead after trike motorcycle crash in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Fayetteville man is dead after a trike motorcycle crash in Madison County on Saturday afternoon. According to a fatal crash report from Arkansas State Police, 74-year-old John L. Ermann was driving a Honda MC Trike westbound on Highway 127 on Jan. 14 when he left the roadway in a curve.
Shooting investigation closes I-40 westbound ramp in Mayflower
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting Mayflower Police Department in the investigation of a Saturday shooting, according to officials.
Silver Alert issued for 53-year-old Faulkner County man has been inactivated
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Monday morning that Berry Lee Wilson from Conway is missing. Police said the last known place Wilson was at was 811 German Lane near the Bear's Den gas station. He has been missing since 11 p.m. on Jan. 15. Wilson...
