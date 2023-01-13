ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Police Dashcam Reveals Reckless Driver Crashing Into Medical Van Then Taking Off On Foot — Watch The Video

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
A high speed police chase turned into a high speed foot chase for a Wisconsin police officer in this week's On Patrol: Live , featuring series host Deputy Curtis Wilson . OK! obtained the exclusive recap of the shocking pursuit.

The police dashcam footage begins with a cop chasing a Chrysler 200 through Wauwatosa, Wisc.. The officer had previously attempted to pull over the vehicle for a routine traffic stop, but instead of complying, the driver took off, giving police no choice but to pursue.

The suspect tries several sneaky maneuvers to lose the officer on their tail, including cutting through a fast-food restaurant parking lot and driving the wrong way down a busy street before finally taking a turn down a residential neighborhood road.

The trooper keeps the driver in their sights in the residential area but can't quite seem to catch up with them until the suspect brutally slams into a medical transport van that had been attempting to cross the neighborhood's intersection. The police officer can be heard frantically radioing for backup as he pulls up to the crash site, but the suspect immediately jumps out of the Chrysler and frantically leaves the scene on foot.

The officer follows, shouting at the man, "I'm gonna taze you!" before the suspect actually turns and attempts to grab the taser out of the official's hands, causing it to fall to the ground. Eventually, the suspect also tumbles down and is arrested.

“On Patrol: Live” airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on Reelz .

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com .

