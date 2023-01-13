ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Michael Bay Charged With Killing Pigeon on Set of Netflix Movie

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExWbA_0kDtRlFV00
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International)

Award-winning filmmaker Michael Bay had some legal difficulties recently when he was charged with killing a pigeon on an Italian set.

According to TMZ, Michael Bay stated that while he’s being charged for the pigeon’s death, he denied the incident happened on his watch. The media outlet reported that a bird was killed on the set of Netflix’s 2018 film 6 Underground. Sources also stated that all homing pigeons that were used in the film landed safely during production.

“Everyone knows Michael is an animal activist,” one source said about Bay. “This would never happen on his set. There are dozens of witnesses who said that this didn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, Italian prosecutors reportedly claim that the pigeon was killed by a dolly while Michael Bay worked on the film in Rome. It is notably illegal to harm or kill wild birds near the city. Someone from the production allegedly saw the entire incident and took a photo before reporting it to law enforcement.

Although he specifically didn’t harm the bird, Michael Bay was the director and is being held responsible for the situation. Although he attempted to get the case thrown out several times, the prosecutors pushed forward.

The Wrap also reports Michael Bay was given the option to pay a small fine to settle the bird case. However, he declined and said he simply wouldn’t plead guilty to harming an animal.

Michael Bay Talks Working with the Military For Film Productions

During a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Michael Bay spoke about working with the military for various film productions.

“The first time I worked with the military was The Rock,” Bay stated. “I was the very first director to have real United States SEALs in a movie. As Bruckheimer always told me, ‘It’s where you get the great stuff, [getting] real people to do what they actually do.’”

Michael Bay also explained that the film was not cleared through the Pentagon. However, the SEALs did come to the set. “I said, ‘All right, pretend you guys are going into the Rock, you’re going underwater. How would you do it?’” Bay recalled. “And they explained, ‘This is how we would do the incursion.’”

When it comes to authenticity, Michael Bay doesn’t sidestep. “When you start meeting these people that believe in their country, that put their life on the line, and you get to know them, it’s a fascinating thing. And I’ve been so admiring of people that would do that.”

Michael Bay went on to use the Vietnam War as an example. “When I grew up, I kept asking my mom, ‘Mom, will I have to go to Vietnam?’ It was always a very scary thing for me, being a little kid and seeing the body count. I think they had the body count on the news, and they showed war footage. It was always very scary.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO

In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Outsider.com

Dog Walker Fires at Ferocious Coyotes, Accidentally Shoots a Neighbor’s Window

A close encounter with a pack of vicious coyotes resulted in a terrified dog walker, several shots fired, and one shattered window in an Illinois neighborhood. On Sunday evening (January 8), the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding gunfire in a residential area. Arriving at the scene, Yorkville police met with a homeowner whose window was hit and broken by an “apparent stray bullet,” officials reported.
YORKVILLE, IL
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

634K+
Followers
71K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy