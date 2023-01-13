ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Mourns Lisa Marie Presley In Heartfelt Tribute

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Dolly Parton shared a heartfelt message to Priscilla Presley and her family as they mourn the loss, Lisa Marie Presley , who died on Thursday (January 12). She was 54.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley , reportedly experienced “stomach pains” earlier in the day, and was found unresponsive by her housekeeper. The singer-songwriter was hospitalized after suffering “full” cardiac arrest hours before her death. She would have turned 55 on February 1.

News of Lisa Marie’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media from fans and celebrities mourning her death, including condolences to Priscilla. Parton shared on Friday (January 13):

“Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time. Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you Rest In Peace. We all love you.”

Priscilla said in a statement on Thursday: “ It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Others also shared tributes to Lisa Marie, including LeAnn Rimes , P!nk , Tom Hanks , John Travolta and many more. Lisa Marie is survived by her mother and three children.

Comments / 3

Katherine Stocking
5d ago

So nice of Dolly to do this . Dolly is one of a kind .

Reply
11
