Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Florida on Sunday to speak about abortion on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. It’s a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion last year. Harris has led the White House’s focus on reproductive rights, and her speech is intended to signal that the administration isn’t giving up on the issue now that the midterm elections are over.
Washington state bill would make period-tracking apps follow privacy laws in reflection of post-Roe fears
A bill introduced by Democrats in Washington’s state legislature would prevent private health data that is collected by apps — particularly those that track menstrual cycles — from being shared without consumers’ consent. The proposed law, called the My Health, My Data Act, reflects fears by...
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House brushed aside criticism Tuesday of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office, saying it may withhold information to protect the Justice Department’s investigation. Ian Sams, a spokesperson for...
Capitol Police chief says threats against members of Congress ‘still too high’ despite drop in case numbers
The US Capitol Police’s threat investigations dropped in 2022 for the first time in five years but the agency’s police chief said the number of threats against members of Congress is “still too high.”. The latest figure released Tuesday comes just months after an attack on then-House...
Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed Tuesday by a Dane County circuit judge. The judge ruled that the commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and therefore would be the target of any lawsuit seeking them.
South Carolina Supreme Court set for all-male bench
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court is set for an all-male bench for the first time in 35 years. Two of the three candidates to replace Justice Kaye Hearn have withdrawn from consideration. That means Judge Gary Hill remains the only nominee under consideration as lawmakers prepare to vote for a replacement at a Feb. 1 joint session. The move heightens the increased scrutiny around the state’s fairly unique process of selecting judges. South Carolina is one of two states where lawmakers exercise near-complete power in filling the bench. In the wake of a state Supreme Court decision striking down a six-week abortion ban, leading Republicans have pledged more scrupulous candidate screenings.
Federal investigators interviewed Biden attorney who initially discovered classified documents
Among the multiple interviews by federal investigators in the initial review of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents was his personal attorney Patrick Moore, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Moore, who made the initial discovery of classified material while packing up Biden’s former think tank office,...
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proposed a vast increase in K-12 public education funding using money from the state’s huge cash reserve. It is a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan proposes to increase education funding by $2.5 billion through 2030 while still cutting property taxes. It would provide $1,500 for each student in the state, without cutting the state’s equalization funding to schools. Pillen says no district will receive less state aid than it currently has under the plan. The plan also proposes to lower property taxes by limiting year-over-year revenue increases and would pump millions more into special education funding.
Trump campaign has asked Meta to unblock the former president’s Facebook account
Former President Trump’s campaign sent a letter to Facebook’s parent company, Meta, Tuesday petitioning them to unblock his Facebook account, a source familiar with the letter tells CNN. NBC first reported the news. Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were blocked following the January 6, 2021, attack on the...
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year. The State Department plans...
First on CNN: Biden releases first slate of 2023 judicial nominees
President Joe Biden plans to nominate four people to federal judge positions on Wednesday, including a red state district court nominee who has the required support of their state’s Republican senators — essential endorsements that previously proved to be a challenge for the Democratic administration. CNN has learned...
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange the Justice Department says evaded U.S. regulations and became a haven for proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested. Federal officials say Anatoly Legkodymov was arrested Tuesday in Miami and was due in court Wednesday on a charge of conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business. Prosecutors allege his China-based cryptocurrency exchange, Bizlato, did not implement required anti-money-laundering safeguards and required only minimal identification from its users. The charge Legkodymov faces carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison upon conviction. Legkodymov is in custody, and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Trump criticizes evangelical leaders for not backing his 2024 presidential bid
Just days before Donald Trump hosts his first 2024 event in South Carolina, a state whose evangelical population has long played a critical role in its presidential primary, the former president is lashing out at religious conservatives who have declined to endorse his third presidential campaign. Trump’s comments to conservative...
Protasiewicz leads in money race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee County circuit judge has raised more money over the last six months of 2022 than her three rivals combined in the pivotal race that will determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Janet Protasiewicz and the other three candidates filed the required campaign finance reports late Tuesday. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 primary will advance to the April 4 election. Protasiewicz raised just over $756,000, while liberal challenger and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell raised nearly $116,000. On the conservative side, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow raised nearly $307,000 in just one month. And former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly raised just over $312,000.
Debt ceiling: 6 things you should know as the deadline looms
The clock is now ticking on the nation’s debt ceiling drama. The US is expected to hit its borrowing cap as soon as Thursday, though it will not immediately start to default on its debt and set off a financial crisis. But it does mean that Congress now has...
