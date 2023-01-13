ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Harris to push abortion fight in Florida on Roe anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Florida on Sunday to speak about abortion on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. It’s a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion last year. Harris has led the White House’s focus on reproductive rights, and her speech is intended to signal that the administration isn’t giving up on the issue now that the midterm elections are over.
White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House brushed aside criticism Tuesday of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden’s home and former office, saying it may withhold information to protect the Justice Department’s investigation. Ian Sams, a spokesperson for...
Wisconsin judge dismisses complaint against GOP fake elector

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has dismissed an open records complaint against a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who served as a fake elector for former President Donald Trump. Allegations that the elections commission violated the state open records law will go forward, but claims made against Commissioner Robert Spindell were dismissed Tuesday by a Dane County circuit judge. The judge ruled that the commission itself, not Spindell, is the legal authority that must maintain the records in question and therefore would be the target of any lawsuit seeking them.
South Carolina Supreme Court set for all-male bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court is set for an all-male bench for the first time in 35 years. Two of the three candidates to replace Justice Kaye Hearn have withdrawn from consideration. That means Judge Gary Hill remains the only nominee under consideration as lawmakers prepare to vote for a replacement at a Feb. 1 joint session. The move heightens the increased scrutiny around the state’s fairly unique process of selecting judges. South Carolina is one of two states where lawmakers exercise near-complete power in filling the bench. In the wake of a state Supreme Court decision striking down a six-week abortion ban, leading Republicans have pledged more scrupulous candidate screenings.
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proposed a vast increase in K-12 public education funding using money from the state’s huge cash reserve. It is a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan proposes to increase education funding by $2.5 billion through 2030 while still cutting property taxes. It would provide $1,500 for each student in the state, without cutting the state’s equalization funding to schools. Pillen says no district will receive less state aid than it currently has under the plan. The plan also proposes to lower property taxes by limiting year-over-year revenue increases and would pump millions more into special education funding.
Trump campaign has asked Meta to unblock the former president’s Facebook account

Former President Trump’s campaign sent a letter to Facebook’s parent company, Meta, Tuesday petitioning them to unblock his Facebook account, a source familiar with the letter tells CNN. NBC first reported the news. Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were blocked following the January 6, 2021, attack on the...
First on CNN: Biden releases first slate of 2023 judicial nominees

President Joe Biden plans to nominate four people to federal judge positions on Wednesday, including a red state district court nominee who has the required support of their state’s Republican senators — essential endorsements that previously proved to be a challenge for the Democratic administration. CNN has learned...
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange the Justice Department says evaded U.S. regulations and became a haven for proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested. Federal officials say Anatoly Legkodymov was arrested Tuesday in Miami and was due in court Wednesday on a charge of conducting an unlicensed money transmitting business. Prosecutors allege his China-based cryptocurrency exchange, Bizlato, did not implement required anti-money-laundering safeguards and required only minimal identification from its users. The charge Legkodymov faces carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison upon conviction. Legkodymov is in custody, and it’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Protasiewicz leads in money race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee County circuit judge has raised more money over the last six months of 2022 than her three rivals combined in the pivotal race that will determine majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Janet Protasiewicz and the other three candidates filed the required campaign finance reports late Tuesday. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 primary will advance to the April 4 election. Protasiewicz raised just over $756,000, while liberal challenger and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell raised nearly $116,000. On the conservative side, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow raised nearly $307,000 in just one month. And former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly raised just over $312,000.
Debt ceiling: 6 things you should know as the deadline looms

The clock is now ticking on the nation’s debt ceiling drama. The US is expected to hit its borrowing cap as soon as Thursday, though it will not immediately start to default on its debt and set off a financial crisis. But it does mean that Congress now has...

