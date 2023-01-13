ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) –The State Theatre of Ithaca is joining other historic venues across New York to secure more support from the state. Thirteen downtown performing arts centers from Buffalo to Poughkeepsie have been meeting virtually since the start of the pandemic. They’ve come together to form a coalition called Alive Downtowns! They’re seeking annual funding of $20 million. They say the money would help secure the significant economic and cultural impacts each venue has in their community. The facilities have an average age of nearly 100 years, serving over 5 million people annually. Their combined budgets exceed $100 million and their economic impacts “conservatively exceed $350 million.”

