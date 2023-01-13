Is Mike McCarthy’s job safe if the Dallas Cowboys lose on Monday? Pundits weigh in.

Will Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy be fired if the Cowboys lose to Tampa Bay on Monday?

According to owner Jerry Jones , McCarthy’s job is safe regardless of the final score. Yet, that hasn’t stopped pundits, fans and analysts alike from speculating about McCarthy’s possible replacement and job security should the Cowboys fail to make a deep run in the playoffs.

One such pundit was ESPN mainstay Stephen A. Smith who proclaimed Jones a liar and predicted that McCarthy would be fired if he lost to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.

Not all of Stephen A. Smith’s colleagues agreed, with Marcus Spears saying McCarthy should keep his job even if former Cowboys coach Sean Payton was made available.

Joy Taylor agreed with Spears, saying McCarthy has done enough to keep his job even if the Cowboys are one-and-done in the playoffs.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright speculated that if McCarthy were to get axed, Sean Payton could be next in line. Payton has been a popular name to connect to the Cowboys — especially among fans — due to his previous success coaching quarterbacks when he was an assistant coach with the Dallas Cowboys and the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Popular podcaster Peter Bukowski scoffed at the idea that McCarthy would even be fired especially given the Cowboys recent track record with coaches.

Heading into his Wild Card matchup against the Buccaneers Mike McCarthy has been publicly and vociferously supported by team owner Jerry Jones, but will that support last if McCarthy bows out of the playoffs early yet again?