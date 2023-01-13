Disney Showcases First Looks at Upcoming Projects Including “American Born Chinese,” “Prom Pact,” “Secrets of the Elephants” & More at TCA

Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios Releases New Promo for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to begin, and to get fans excited, Marvel Studios has released a new promo video showing what’s to come. The video comes from Marvel’s official Twitter account focused on India. It begins with an audio intro from “Loki’s” Miss Minutes, before launching into a recap of Phase 4’s films, including “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as well as Disney+ Original Series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Moon Knight,” and “Ms. Marvel.”
Character Posters Revealed For “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
Fans are getting a better look at the characters of the new Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, thanks to a stack of new character posters released by the studio. What’s Happening: Marvel Studios has showcased the new character posters for the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The new posters feature characters from […]
PBS Announces New Programs and Initiatives at TCA Winter Press Tour Including John Leguizamo’s “American Historia”
PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger introduced the Public Broadcasting Service’s Winter TCA Press Tour with some exciting announcements about upcoming programming and initiatives. See a quick list here and keep scrolling for expanded details on each project. PBS Winter TCA Press Tour Programming Announcements: AMERICAN EXPERIENCE “The Sun Queen” – April 4th NOVA “Weathering the Future” – April […]
Breaking: Reopening Date for Enchanted Tales with Belle at the Magic Kingdom!
We missed Enchanted Tales with Belle! Disney is ready to welcome us back to experience the tale as old as time in the Magic Kingdom! Enchanted Tales with Belle If you have never seen this show you may be wondering what the fuss is about. Disney describes the show as, Step into Belle and Maurice’s […]
Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princes Ear Headband Is a Dream Come True!
It’s time to update your Disney Ear Headband collection and Stoney Clover Lane as the perfect style for you. Inspired by Disney Princesses, this pretty pink design is a subtle nod to several beloved heroines and is a great accessory for your Disney bounding look. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will […]
Rex from “Toy Story” Makes Debut Appearance During Pixar Day at Sea
Among the many exciting things happening during the Pixar Day at Sea aboard the Disney Fantasy is the debut of a brand-new character. Rex, the nervous dinosaur from Toy Story, has made his walk around character debut! What’s Happening: The loveable Rex has not been seen in costumed form in the Disney Parks or aboard the Disney […]
New Sales Resume on Disneyland’s Magic Key Pass
Disneyland Resort is once again selling its Magic Key passes. Sales of new Magic Key passes began Tuesday morning at 9:00 am pacific time. Enchant: Currently unavailable for new sales (available for renewal only) Imagine: $449 (Southern California Residents only) As always, passes are subject to availability, and passes or...
Disney100: The Eras Collection to Launch January 27th, 2023
Hi everyone! shopDisney has posted that Disney100: The Eras Collection will launch on January 27th, 2023. This is the same.
Foodie Guide for the Disney 100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort
This year marks 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company, and at Disneyland Resort, they are serving up many delicious dishes and drinks to celebrate. Disney Parks Blog shared what will be available. What’s Available: Disneyland Park Alien Pizza Planet Lemon Tea Cake: Lemon curd, lemon zest glaze, and a fresh slice of lemon (New) Blue […]
No Standby Line When Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Opens at Disneyland
As we’ve previously reported, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will begin welcoming guests on January 27th Inside the El CapiTOON Theater at Disneyland. The west coast version of the attraction is nearly a carbon copy of its counterpart at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World; however, when Disneyland’s version opens, it will not offer a standby line.
Sweet Surprise at Universal Studios Hollywood: Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Soft Opens!
The highly-anticipated new Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen unexpectedly soft-opened yesterday at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, more than a week ahead of its official grand opening on Jan. 27, 2023. We were able to take a look around the incredible new addition, plus enjoy a sweet treat. Already a fan-favorite spot at Universal Orlando […]
New Star Wars Bracelets Available From Enso Rings
Star Wars fans can show off their style with Enso Ring’s new collection “I Love You” “I Know” of bracelets. What’s Available: STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I KNOW (AUREBESH) – ICY SILVER- $89.99 STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) – BLACK PEARL- $89.99 STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) […]
Disney Gallery To Celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Park
Guests at the Disneyland Resort will soon be able to enjoy a curated exhibit in the Disney Gallery on Main Street U.S.A. to help celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder. What’s Happening: As part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort, earlier today Disneyland announced that the Disney Gallery on Main […]
New Disney Attraction will use a Virtual Queue
Virtual queues seem to be the standard for most new Disney attractions. Virtual Queues Disney began using virtual queues for Rise of the Resistance. It was a learning curve for both Disney and Disney Guests as kinks were worked out, but now they are relatively easy to use. Since then, Disney has also used virtual […]
BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced. Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information...
Three New Ear Headbands Including a Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princess Design Debut at Disneyland Resort
Minnie ear headbands are always in season at the Disneyland Resort thanks to three new releases that feature flowers, beads, and even Disney Princesses!. Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. You could give flowers, or maybe a heart-shaped box of chocolates. But why not have both, and in a form that won’t wilt or melt? Luckily, this ear headband has you covered.
Disney Announces NEW 100th Anniversary Experience
Disney is celebrating its 100th Anniversary in some BIG ways!. New nighttime spectaculars are coming to Disneyland, new eats and drinks have been revealed for the parks, new merchandise has dropped online and in Disney World (and Disneyland), and there’s even a traveling exhibit coming to more cities soon. Now Disney has announced ANOTHER special 100th Anniversary experience, but you’ll have to travel to Disneyland Resort to see it!
