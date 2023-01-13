Read full article on original website
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency
Tom Brady’s plans for the 2023 season are unclear, but a new report indicates that there is already a preliminary list of teams to watch if the quarterback does decide to play and test free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Brady would at least consider returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, partly... The post Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Denzel Ward
In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason, I had plenty of people tell me we...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/14: Clowney Bumbles, Browns Re-Adjust, and Hyperspace Newswire Dumpsters
A busy news week for the Cleveland Browns wrapped up on a hectic Friday with stories of varying levels of importance, keeping sites around the web busy scribbling words to throw into the ether. We tossed several of them out there ourselves, now at sea among the galactic interspace of ones and zeros bouncing around for eternity. Or currently wasting cache space in your browser. The important thing, what I’m saying here, is to keep clicking the OBR so we can keep the lights on. Thanks.
Browns Defensive Coordinator Search: Latest News and Notes
The Cleveland Browns are now almost a week into their defensive coordinator search. After three years of Joe Woods running the defense, the Browns fired their defensive coordinator less than 24 hours after their Week 18 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Browns' defense finished with the 23rd-ranked overall defense in DVOA. Their pass defense finished 16th in DVOA, and the Browns' rush defense finished 28th in DVOA. After a slow start in 2021, Woods turned things around and finished 11th in overall Defense DVOA. Unfortunately, in his third year as the Browns' defensive coordinator, Woods' defense got off to a brutal start to the 2022 season. They were awful against the run, and multiple coverage busts cost the Browns several wins throughout the season.
Shane Steichen interviewed with Panthers, Texans
Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen knocked off three head coaching interviews in the last few days. Steichen interviewed with the Texans on Friday and then moved on to interviews with the Colts and Panthers on Saturday. Those are the only three teams that have asked to speak with Steichen at this point in the process.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner Pledges to Return to School, Earn Degree
The rookie corner made good on a promise to himself to finish his college degree. View the original article to see embedded media. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner left the University of Cincinnati early last spring to enter the NFL draft, which proved to be the smart move for 22-year-old Gardner, who was selected by New York with the No. 4 overall pick.
Purdy’s 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy got flushed out of the pocket, spun back the other direction and found a wide-open Elijah Mitchell for the score that put San Francisco in control for good. Purdy answered another test and delivered another sterling performance in a remarkable rookie season...
Sunday’s Bills game was longest home game in franchise history
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you feel like Sunday’s Bills game dragged on for an excruciatingly long time?. Unofficially, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins checked in at 3 hours and 53 minutes, kicking off at 1:02 p.m. and unofficially finishing at 4:55 p.m. That number would make it the longest home game in franchise history and the fourth-longest in the history of the franchise.
UGa football player killed in wreck after title celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.
Browns to Interview Seahawks Assistant Sean Desai on Monday for Coordinator Position
On Monday, the Cleveland Browns are set to take another step in the process of filling their defensive coordinator vacancy. The team is scheduled to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai for the coordinator job, first reported by Mary Kay Cabot. While it was already known the Browns...
Browns to interview Eagles' Dennard Wilson for DC job
We can add another name to the list of Browns defensive coordinator candidates. The Browns are planning on interviewing Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson for the job, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports (on Twitter). The interview is expected to take place today, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (on Twitter).
Browns defensive coordinator candidates Dennard Wilson, Jim Schwartz, Brian Flores, Sean Desai all still in the mix: Browns Insider
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All four of the Browns’ initial defensive coordinator candidates are still in the mix as they wrap up their first week of interviewing, including Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai, whom they haven’t yet interviewed because of Saturday’s Wild Card game. Now...
Seahawks Loss Could Help Speed Up Browns Defensive Coordinator Hiring Process
The San Francisco 49ers did the Cleveland Browns a favor when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round on Saturday. With the loss, potential Browns defensive coordinator target Sean Desai will be able to interview. Desai is the associate head coach with the Seahawks and one of the...
