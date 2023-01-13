ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency

Tom Brady’s plans for the 2023 season are unclear, but a new report indicates that there is already a preliminary list of teams to watch if the quarterback does decide to play and test free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Brady would at least consider returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, partly... The post Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Denzel Ward

In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason, I had plenty of people tell me we...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/14: Clowney Bumbles, Browns Re-Adjust, and Hyperspace Newswire Dumpsters

A busy news week for the Cleveland Browns wrapped up on a hectic Friday with stories of varying levels of importance, keeping sites around the web busy scribbling words to throw into the ether. We tossed several of them out there ourselves, now at sea among the galactic interspace of ones and zeros bouncing around for eternity. Or currently wasting cache space in your browser. The important thing, what I’m saying here, is to keep clicking the OBR so we can keep the lights on. Thanks.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Browns Defensive Coordinator Search: Latest News and Notes

The Cleveland Browns are now almost a week into their defensive coordinator search. After three years of Joe Woods running the defense, the Browns fired their defensive coordinator less than 24 hours after their Week 18 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Browns' defense finished with the 23rd-ranked overall defense in DVOA. Their pass defense finished 16th in DVOA, and the Browns' rush defense finished 28th in DVOA. After a slow start in 2021, Woods turned things around and finished 11th in overall Defense DVOA. Unfortunately, in his third year as the Browns' defensive coordinator, Woods' defense got off to a brutal start to the 2022 season. They were awful against the run, and multiple coverage busts cost the Browns several wins throughout the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Shane Steichen interviewed with Panthers, Texans

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen knocked off three head coaching interviews in the last few days. Steichen interviewed with the Texans on Friday and then moved on to interviews with the Colts and Panthers on Saturday. Those are the only three teams that have asked to speak with Steichen at this point in the process.
HOUSTON, TX
NEWS10 ABC

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Pledges to Return to School, Earn Degree

The rookie corner made good on a promise to himself to finish his college degree. View the original article to see embedded media. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner left the University of Cincinnati early last spring to enter the NFL draft, which proved to be the smart move for 22-year-old Gardner, who was selected by New York with the No. 4 overall pick.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Purdy’s 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy got flushed out of the pocket, spun back the other direction and found a wide-open Elijah Mitchell for the score that put San Francisco in control for good. Purdy answered another test and delivered another sterling performance in a remarkable rookie season...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWS10 ABC

Sunday’s Bills game was longest home game in franchise history

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you feel like Sunday’s Bills game dragged on for an excruciatingly long time?. Unofficially, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins checked in at 3 hours and 53 minutes, kicking off at 1:02 p.m. and unofficially finishing at 4:55 p.m. That number would make it the longest home game in franchise history and the fourth-longest in the history of the franchise.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Browns to interview Eagles' Dennard Wilson for DC job

We can add another name to the list of Browns defensive coordinator candidates. The Browns are planning on interviewing Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson for the job, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports (on Twitter). The interview is expected to take place today, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (on Twitter).
