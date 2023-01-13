ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Historic Palmer Park Home on Market Has Seven Beds, & Seven Baths

By BLAC Staff
 5 days ago

Living at this historic Palmer Park home built in 1922 for Charles B. Van Dusen , president of the S. S. Kresge Corp. might feel as though you’re in a “ Game of Thrones ” episode. This French Gothic Revival is one of the most breath-taking estates in the city of Detroit with the exterior having a fascinating curved brick façade, stunning limestone carvings , a solarium and slate roof.

Inside the first floor is “ Architectural Digest “-ready with outstanding tiled floors, wood paneling, a coffered ceiling with painted details, glass pane doors, countless fireplaces and built-ins. The second floor has seven bedrooms and five full baths. The third floor is the party floor with a billiards room and a grand ballroom.

On the extensive grounds, the former carriage house has been converted into a four-car garage with a two-bedroom apartment on the second level.

For sale at $1,399,000; located at 1830 Balmoral Dr, Detroit, MI 48203 and spanning seven bedrooms and seven bathroom over 10,325 square feet of space.

This is the BLAC home of the week where we feature a dream property every Thursday to add to your Detroit Home bucket list.

The post Historic Palmer Park Home on Market Has Seven Beds, & Seven Baths appeared first on BLAC Media .

