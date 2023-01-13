Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Signs lining Highway 32 protest a proposed silica mine that would span 249 acres in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri (Niara Savage/ Missouri Independent). Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.
kzimksim.com
Cape County moves closer to a recreational marijuana vote
Cape Girardeau County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday to place a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax referendum on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot. During a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, in commission chambers in Jackson, County Clerk Kara Summers explained the plebiscite will be known as Proposition 1 and will formally be referred to as “adult use marijuana.” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy likened the tax initiative to a user fee, only applicable if someone actually purchases recreational marijuana. Tracy said the tax, if voters approve, will likely be earmarked for “unforeseen consequences” of having recreational marijuana legally sold in the county. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830s
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House is located at 701 W. St. Joseph Street in Perryville, Missouri (Perry County). The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 24, 1974. It is privately owned. For many photos, including beautiful garden images, click here for the Facebook site of the home.
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
kzimksim.com
Suspect taken into custody in Perry County School District 32 case
A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perry County School District 32. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Perryville police chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came Saturday morning. A Perry County Sheriff’s Office officer, who serves as a school resource officer, received information from a police officer in Herculaneum about a juvenile student who recently transferred to the Perryville district. Separately, a police detective received information from a school resource officer in Fredericktown with information about a suspect. Perryville police contacted the juvenile’s guardians and asked them to bring the juvenile to the police station for questioning. During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to making the telephone threats. At which point, the juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.
kbia.org
‘There is no safe blood level, and lead can be harmful to human health – even at really, really low levels.’
Madison County has been dealing with lead-concentrated soil for decades and children living around mine waste areas have had elevated quantities of lead in their bloodstreams. Kurt Limesand is the EPA Region 7’s remedial project manager for the Madison County Mines Superfund Site, and Cory Kokko is with the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
kzimksim.com
Cape police seeking information about shots fired on North St.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 600 block of North Street in reference to shots fired Friday around noon. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area. At this time, no reports of injuries or property damage have been reported. Witnesses reported observing a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed near the same time. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance if you have any information in reference to this incident.
kbsi23.com
Man wanted in Scott County for assault after 1 hospitalized
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for first degree assault. Bryce Jordan Johnson is wanted for an assault that happened outside Benton, Mo. on January 11 that sent a person to the hospital, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
KFVS12
Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials have identified a person of interest in threats made toward the Perryville High School. According to Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt, they have identified a person of interest; however, it’s an ongoing investigation and they won’t release any other information. Law enforcement and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau officers respond to shots fired incident, ask for public's assistance
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — If you have any information on a shots fired incident around noon Friday in Cape Girardeau, police ask you to contact the department. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a shots fired report on the 600 block of North Street. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
kzimksim.com
Perryville man arrested on drug charge
A Perryville man was arrested Tuesday evening on a drug charge in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 38-year-old Daniel Aguilar was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute meth. He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a 24 hour hold.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
kzimksim.com
Herrin, IL man charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint
A Herrin, IL man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence. Keontae Morris was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint.
kfmo.com
Desloge Walmart Bomb Threat
(Desloge, MO) Customers and Employees at Desloge Walmart are safe and have returned to work after being evacuated following a suspected bomb threat called in Friday afternoon about 4:15. Desloge Police Officers and St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene and began an investigation. Law Enforcement Officials found no valid threat of a bomb in or around the store. It is not known whether a customer or employee made the threat.
