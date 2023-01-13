Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
Reopening Dates Announced for Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Character Experiences at Magic Kingdom
Two of the last remaining COVID-shuttered character experiences at the Magic Kingdom will be returning soon. Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom have been closed (at least in their original capacities) since March 2020 when the entire Walt Disney World Resort was shuttered due to the pandemic. Now, nearly 3 years later, both offerings are supposedly close to returning.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
disneybymark.com
Find Out Where Disney World Ranks Among the BEST Theme Park Value for Families
It’s no secret that Disney World is expensive. Chances are that won’t be changing anytime soon. But believe it or not — not all theme parks are as pricy as the Most Magical Place on Earth. In fact, a new report shows which amusement park offers the BEST value for a family — and the answer might surprise you!
disneybymark.com
Save Big at Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras 2023 with Food and Beverage Card Offer
Universal Orlando Resort is cranking out a ton of Mardi Gras announcements today, and we cannot wait to catch some beads and eat those mouth-watering beignets. If eating all of the food that the festival has to offer is your thing, we have some great news for you if you want to try everything, and save some money while you do it.
disneybymark.com
BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced. Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information...
disneybymark.com
Foodie Guide for the Disney 100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort
This year marks 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company, and at Disneyland Resort, they are serving up many delicious dishes and drinks to celebrate. Disney Parks Blog shared what will be available. What’s Available: Disneyland Park Alien Pizza Planet Lemon Tea Cake: Lemon curd, lemon zest glaze, and a fresh slice of lemon (New) Blue […]
disneybymark.com
Marvel Studios Releases New Promo for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to begin, and to get fans excited, Marvel Studios has released a new promo video showing what’s to come. The video comes from Marvel’s official Twitter account focused on India. It begins with an audio intro from “Loki’s” Miss Minutes, before launching into a recap of Phase 4’s films, including “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as well as Disney+ Original Series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Moon Knight,” and “Ms. Marvel.”
disneybymark.com
MagicBand+ Will Interact With NEW 100th Anniversary Statues in Disneyland
We are officially just a short time away from the start of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary Celebration!. So far, we know that the celebrations at Disneyland will include the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the return of the Magic Happens Parade, not one but TWO new nighttime spectaculars, and much more.
disneybymark.com
How to Pick Up the NEW Annual Passholder Magnet in Disney World
Disney World Annual Passholders pay a LOT of money to get into the parks each year, but there are some distinct perks to the program. For starters, you can score discounts on food and merchandise at select locations around the parks. We’ve also seen plenty of Annual Passholder-exclusive merchandise pop up from time to time. But one of the most popular offerings is the free magnets!
disneybymark.com
Find Out Where You Can See RARE Pieces of Disney History Soon!
We love when we get the chance to participate in Disney culture outside of the parks — and right now there’s lots of Disney culture to celebrate!. Whether you’ve heard the news or not, the Disney company turns ONE HUNDRED this year, and boy is it already off to a good start.
disneybymark.com
BREAKING: Disneyland Resumes Magic Key Sales Again! (January 2023)
Disney has announced sales resuming for its Magic Key Annual Pass program at Disneyland and California Adventure today (January 17, 2023). This post covers pricing, dates, details, past precedent, and everything else you might want to know. As a quick recap, Disneyland’s overhauled Annual Pass program debuted in August 2021 with a new name, higher […]
disneybymark.com
Disney Gallery To Celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Park
Guests at the Disneyland Resort will soon be able to enjoy a curated exhibit in the Disney Gallery on Main Street U.S.A. to help celebrate Disney 100 Years of Wonder. What’s Happening: As part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort, earlier today Disneyland announced that the Disney Gallery on Main […]
disneybymark.com
NEW: Disney resumes sales of select passes
Passes at Disney World and Disneyland are a hot commodity. Disney is resuming sales of select passes. Resuming Passes Last week was a pretty heavy Disney news week – in a good way! Among the good news is that annual passes (now called Magic Keys) at Disneyland would periodically resume sales throughout the year based […]
disneybymark.com
Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Set to Be Released in August
Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will be coming in August 2023. This will feature a line-up of new original illustrations of popular Disney characters that will be perfect for beginner and seasoned TCG players. What’s Happening: Ravensburger, acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles, announced today that the first set of […]
disneybymark.com
Pixar fans: Make sure you do these amazing experiences on your Disney World vacation!
Do you have a Pixar fan in your life? Disney World has so many amazing experiences they need to do! Pixar From the first time that we shouted “To Infinity and Beyond” back in the 1990s with Toy Story until now where we shout “Silenzio Bruno” with Pixar’s Luca, Pixar creates unique animated films that […]
disneybymark.com
Sweet Surprise at Universal Studios Hollywood: Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Soft Opens!
The highly-anticipated new Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen unexpectedly soft-opened yesterday at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, more than a week ahead of its official grand opening on Jan. 27, 2023. We were able to take a look around the incredible new addition, plus enjoy a sweet treat. Already a fan-favorite spot at Universal Orlando […]
disneybymark.com
Two Beloved Meet & Greets Returning SOON to Magic Kingdom
In a special presentation we attended Tuesday morning, Josh D’AMaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced that Ariel’s Grotto (The Little Mermaid meet and greet) will reopen on January 22, 2023!. In addition, Enchanted Tales with Belle is set to reopen on February 19, 2023!. Both meet...
disneybymark.com
New Disney Attraction will use a Virtual Queue
Virtual queues seem to be the standard for most new Disney attractions. Virtual Queues Disney began using virtual queues for Rise of the Resistance. It was a learning curve for both Disney and Disney Guests as kinks were worked out, but now they are relatively easy to use. Since then, Disney has also used virtual […]
disneybymark.com
Three New Ear Headbands Including a Stoney Clover Lane Disney Princess Design Debut at Disneyland Resort
Minnie ear headbands are always in season at the Disneyland Resort thanks to three new releases that feature flowers, beads, and even Disney Princesses!. Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. You could give flowers, or maybe a heart-shaped box of chocolates. But why not have both, and in a form that won’t wilt or melt? Luckily, this ear headband has you covered.
disneybymark.com
No Standby Line When Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Opens at Disneyland
As we’ve previously reported, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will begin welcoming guests on January 27th Inside the El CapiTOON Theater at Disneyland. The west coast version of the attraction is nearly a carbon copy of its counterpart at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World; however, when Disneyland’s version opens, it will not offer a standby line.
Comments / 0