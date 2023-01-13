There is a new book available on ShopDisney.com, and I am obsessed with it. It’s called One Day at Disney. I don’t usually make a point of bringing many of the Disney books to your attention; while they are all beautiful, there aren’t many that come across with entirely new content. However, this one is different. It’s a look inside the Disney gates at the cast members that make the magic happen. One Day a Disney is the visual companion to the Disney+ series that took a deep dive into the life of cast members over a 52 short-form episode series.

