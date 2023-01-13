ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Detroit Alumnae Chapter Celebrates 110th Founders Day Luncheon

By Darralynn Hutson
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 3 days ago

After a two-year hiatus, the Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. returns to their wildly popular, in-person, annual Founders Day Luncheon , held Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. located at The Henry , 300 Town Center Dr. in Dearborn, Michigan .

Delta Sigma Theta sorority members convene, along with city, state and federal officials to observe the 110 th annual Founders Day locally; this year themed “ Violets, Voices & Victories .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJMKL_0kDtQ04w00
This year’s keynote speaker is Collette V. Smith , NFL’s first Black female coach

The Keynote

This year’s keynote speaker is Collette V. Smith , NFL’s first Black female coach ; founder, president & CEO of Believe N You, Inc. , and honorary member, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Smith became the first Black female coach in the NFL and is the first female coach for the NY Jets. Collette V. Smith was a former women’s pro football player with the New York Sharks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068jDG_0kDtQ04w00
Founding Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Delta History

One hundred and ten years ago, 22 collegiate women founded Delta Sigma Theta Sorority on the campus of Howard University, in Washington DC. These courageous young Founders marched in the historic Women’s Suffrage Parade later that same year. Today the Sorority has more than 300,000 collegiate and alumnae members in the U.S. and abroad. Each year, during the month of January, more than 1,000 chapters pause to reflect, observe and pay tribute to the organization’s rich history of social action, political awareness and community involvement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5sIg_0kDtQ04w00
Women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“Our organization proudly embodies public service through our many community programs that help solve varieties of societal needs that make touchpoints locally, nationally and internationally,” said Katrenia L. Camp, president, Detroit Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “Many of our programs serve community needs such as our Expungement Fair, our youth mentorship programs such as E.M.B.O.D.I. and Delta GEMS, voter registration, meal distribution and arts enrichment programs and more,” said Camp.

The luncheon provides an opportunity to gather in accordance to reflect upon the Sorority’s founding principles, pay tribute to those 22 college-educated women who established the public service sorority 110 years ago on the campus of Howard University, and highlight the international organization’s programs and achievements that contribute to the betterment of society by addressing its many needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bK7Ho_0kDtQ04w00
Women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“It is thrilling to be able to gather in person once again for our annual Founders Day observance with my fellow Delta sisters who will travel from across metro Detroit and beyond, along with hundreds of guests for this occasion,” says Lisa Williams, chair, Founders Day committee. “The spirit of honoring 22 brave, forward-thinking and selfless women who started with a visionary idea 110 years ago, of an organization of women seeking to improve the world they lived and for future generations to come is a pride-filled and ever enduring sentiment that we continue to cherish,” said Williams.

The post Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Detroit Alumnae Chapter Celebrates 110th Founders Day Luncheon appeared first on BLAC Media .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Ample Ways to Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Metro Detroit

On Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Detroit and the nation will honor the world’s greatest Civil Rights leaders, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on nationally observed MLK Day. In metro Detroit local organizations, museums and places of faith offer ample ways to celebrate MLK Day with family and friends at events that honor King and all […] The post Ample Ways to Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Metro Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Congratulations To Cathy Nedd Named President of Real Times Media News Group

Owner of Detroit’s own, Michigan Chronicle, Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer of Real Times Media, appointed marketing guru and former associate publisher Cathy Nedd to rejoin the company as president, overseeing the organization’s news brands in Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Now headquartered in the vibrant area of Harmonie Park, along with a group […] The post Congratulations To Cathy Nedd Named President of Real Times Media News Group appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Cinnamon Apple Bourbon Smash Cocktail

With just 4 ingredients, this Cinnamon Apple Bourbon Smash will put you in the mood for a Detroit winter with its calm warming flavors. We love a good honeycrisp apple. Something about them is exceptionally refreshing and crisp, so they are the ideal variety for this cocktail. They have just the right amount of sweetness and […] The post Cinnamon Apple Bourbon Smash Cocktail appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Fitness Guru Shane McMullan Celebrates Grand Opening Of Sweat Factory Fitness This Saturday

The new Sweat Factory Fitness offers fitness coaching and motivation as well as a full spectrum of health and wellness programs, personal/group training services, weekly step aerobics classes, and motivational speaking engagements. The post Fitness Guru Shane McMullan Celebrates Grand Opening Of Sweat Factory Fitness This Saturday appeared first on BLAC Media.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit’s Most Streamed Actor, Alphonso Settles Stars in Revenge Thriller, ‘Cut Throat’

Considered Detroit’s Favorite Actor from the Detroit Filmmaker Awards, Alphonso Settles has starred in 27 major projects in the last few years on networks that include The Peacock Network, Netflix, Amazon, and the local favorite; Tubi. The post Detroit’s Most Streamed Actor, Alphonso Settles Stars in Revenge Thriller, ‘Cut Throat’ appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation Distributes Half A Million In Community Art Grants

Grants were made to a wide array of nonprofits, including Voce Velata to amplify the voices of BIPOC and women composers and artists, Black and Brown Theatre to support live performances and workshops, and Sidewalk Detroit for its neighborhood arts festival to advance spatial equity. The post Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation Distributes Half A Million In Community Art Grants appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

831
Followers
586
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy