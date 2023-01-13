Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Detroit Alumnae Chapter Celebrates 110th Founders Day Luncheon

After a two-year hiatus, the Detroit Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. returns to their wildly popular, in-person, annual Founders Day Luncheon , held Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. located at The Henry , 300 Town Center Dr. in Dearborn, Michigan .

Delta Sigma Theta sorority members convene, along with city, state and federal officials to observe the 110 th annual Founders Day locally; this year themed “ Violets, Voices & Victories .”

This year’s keynote speaker is Collette V. Smith , NFL’s first Black female coach

The Keynote

Smith became the first Black female coach in the NFL and is the first female coach for the NY Jets. Collette V. Smith was a former women's pro football player with the New York Sharks.

Founding Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Delta History

One hundred and ten years ago, 22 collegiate women founded Delta Sigma Theta Sorority on the campus of Howard University, in Washington DC. These courageous young Founders marched in the historic Women’s Suffrage Parade later that same year. Today the Sorority has more than 300,000 collegiate and alumnae members in the U.S. and abroad. Each year, during the month of January, more than 1,000 chapters pause to reflect, observe and pay tribute to the organization’s rich history of social action, political awareness and community involvement.

Women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“Our organization proudly embodies public service through our many community programs that help solve varieties of societal needs that make touchpoints locally, nationally and internationally,” said Katrenia L. Camp, president, Detroit Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “Many of our programs serve community needs such as our Expungement Fair, our youth mentorship programs such as E.M.B.O.D.I. and Delta GEMS, voter registration, meal distribution and arts enrichment programs and more,” said Camp.

The luncheon provides an opportunity to gather in accordance to reflect upon the Sorority’s founding principles, pay tribute to those 22 college-educated women who established the public service sorority 110 years ago on the campus of Howard University, and highlight the international organization’s programs and achievements that contribute to the betterment of society by addressing its many needs.

Women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“It is thrilling to be able to gather in person once again for our annual Founders Day observance with my fellow Delta sisters who will travel from across metro Detroit and beyond, along with hundreds of guests for this occasion,” says Lisa Williams, chair, Founders Day committee. “The spirit of honoring 22 brave, forward-thinking and selfless women who started with a visionary idea 110 years ago, of an organization of women seeking to improve the world they lived and for future generations to come is a pride-filled and ever enduring sentiment that we continue to cherish,” said Williams.

