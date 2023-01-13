ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Williams swears by this Be You skincare perfecting tint

By Bridget Sharkey
 3 days ago

From the TikTok glass skin trend to the honey skin trend, today’s most sought-after makeup looks are all about letting your healthy skin shine. But if you have skin issues, it can be hard to find the perfect product that will let you heal and enhance your skin at the same time.

Even popular BB creams and CC creams, advertised as good for skin, can be heavy and comedogenic, meaning that they will actually work against your goal of beautiful, naturally healthy skin. For instance, Maybelline’s Dream Fresh BB Cream 8-In-1 Skin Perfector contains ethylhexyl palmitate, which can clog pores. And Cover Girl’s Clean Matte BB Cream contains talc, which clogs the skin and prevents your skin from being able to “breathe.”

However, it turns out you’re not alone in trying to find that holy grail to make your skin better. Believe it or not, famed beauty Vanessa L. Williams — who knows a thing or two about looking your best — shares that problem.

Williams Relies On ‘Magic’ Products That Work For Her

The former Miss America and fashion model is known not only for her acting chops in TV shows and films dating back to “The Pick-Up Artist” in 1987, but for her flawless skin and natural beauty. However, she isn’t afraid to admit that she relies on a few beauty secrets to achieve her healthy glow.

“Over the past 10 years, trying to age gracefully in front of the camera, I began to notice how my skin was changing,” Williams said to Essence magazine. “I’ve suffered from skin problems for a significant amount of my adult life, and the gradual upgrade to high definition video became brutal for beauty, thus exposing all my flaws.”

Williams notes that she needed products to reverse the signs of aging, sun damage and years of travel and makeup, which could stand up to the scrutiny of millions of people viewing her on TV screens.

“It’s not so much a tip or trick I’ve mastered, as it is finally finding those ‘magic’ products that worked for me,” she told Essence.

Vanessa Williams recommends a skin-perfecting blurring tint from Be You skincare. In an interview with People, she says it’s one of the essentials she takes with her wherever she goes.

“I don’t leave the house without it,” the 59-year-old former Miss America says. “It’s matte so it takes that unwanted shine away while letting your skin shine through.”

Be You Skin Perfecting Tint ($38.40-$48)

The tint comes in a gel that is silky-smooth and feather-light. But it still packs a beautifying punch, including antioxidants like alpha-lipoic acid and vitamins A and E. So the moisture-locking ingredients are designed to help to combat free radicals and protect the skin, while also neutralizing redness and blurring the appearance of wrinkles, pores and fine lines.

The Be You Skin Perfecting Tint comes in four different shades. Smart Tint technology means the tint will work with every skin tone.

Be You skincare producers were created by Richard Anderson , who is best known for his popular Per-fekt Beauty line. Established in 2005, Per-fekt Beauty’s cult-favorite Skin Perfection Gel is considered by some to be one of the early precursors to today’s ubiquitous BB and blurring creams.

Vanessa Williams is not alone in her praise of Be You skincare. On the Hi Beautiful You website, it has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from 165 reviewers.

Amazon reviewers are also loving the magical new tint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ol6d1_0kDtPabw00

“This is one amazing product!” wrote reviewer Tracy T. “I can use this and nothing else. It covers everything. My skin looks smooth and clear…almost like it’s been airbrushed. It feels soft and moisturized, not greasy or oily. A little goes a long way too. Really good stuff!! I will definitely order again.”

A loyal user on the Hi Beautiful You website also voices her love of the tint.

“It blurs imperfections and evens out skin tone without looking like you’re wearing heavy coverage,” Meghan B. posted. “I highly recommend it.”

The Be You Skin Perfecting Tint tint talc-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, oil-free and vegan. A 1-ounce tube of the tint is around $48. You can find it on their website here or on Amazon.

