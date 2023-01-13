Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Omaha Benson girls basketball down to just five players but still competing hard
OMAHA — A typical practice for the Omaha Benson girls basketball team isn’t for the faint of heart. When the team is only suiting up five players for varsity games, that’s the way it has to be. “I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty rough,” junior guard...
Kearney Hub
Lopers' o-line coach coming from Buffalo
KEARNEY — Nate Baker will be the University of Nebraska at Kearney's new offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Loper head coach Ryan Held said Wednesday. The Georgia native spent the 2022 season as the Senior Defensive Quality Control analyst at Buffalo. Previously, he was co-offensive coordinator/tackles and...
Kearney Hub
Second-half rallies lift S-E-M over Pleasanton
SUMNER — S-E-M found the secret to success in the halftime locker room on Saturday. The Mustangs trailed Pleasanton at halftime in both games Saturday before going on third-quarter runs to claim key Fort Kearny Conference victories. The S-E-M boys started the second half on a 15-0 run that...
Kearney Hub
UNK's Wes Ferguson wins mile, 800 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Defending NCAA Division II 800-meter national champion Wes Ferguson won two events as the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team returned to action at The Graduate Classic in Lincoln. Ferguson started a productive weekend by winning the mile in 4 minutes, 13.92 seconds on...
Kearney Hub
Whitney Lauenstein leaves Husker volleyball team
Whitney Lauenstein kept working her way up in the volleyball world, but she has now decided to step aside from playing college volleyball. The Nebraska volleyball junior-to-be doesn’t plan to keep playing. She announced on social media on Tuesday evening that she would leave the volleyball team to "focus on myself and be with my family and continue to heal due to the passing of my dad.”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska wrestling heads to Iowa with seven new Husker starters
It will be a much different scene in Carver-Hawkeye Arena than the last time Nebraska wrestled the rival Hawkeyes there in 2021. First, NU's lineup has a new look as the likes of All-Americans CJ Red, Taylor Venz, Eric Schultz and Christian Lance exhausted their eligibility last season. Seven of Nebraska's 10 starters for Friday night's Big Ten dual will be different than when the teams met in Lincoln last February.
Kearney Hub
UNK swimmers compete in California; Stars' Klinginsmith to enter wrestling Hall of Fame; Duda named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year
IRVINE, Calif. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's swim team returned to the pool after a long break to finish third at the OC Invitational on Saturday. The Lopers got some training in before taking part in a seven-team meet — held outside — and hosted by Division II Concordia-Irvine.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest Colorado man near Elm Creek after road rage incident
ELM CREEK – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The incident occurred...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Citizens Opposed to the Merger postpones meeting due to potential storm
HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting. The new meeting date will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Phelps County Ag...
Kearney Hub
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
Kearney Hub
2 Colorado juveniles apprehended after high-speed chase in Buffalo County
KEARNEY – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Kearney Hub
Kearney city offices closing for storm Wednesday
KEARNEY – City Manager Michael W. Morgan has announced that all city offices will be closed Wednesday. Morgan said the offices are closing because of impending winter weather conditions. Morgan said the closings will affect City Hall, Kearney Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center, and the Park & Recreation...
Kearney Hub
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Kearney Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
Kearney Hub
Freedom Rider to speak at UNK's MLK Day of Service
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Office of Student Diversity & Inclusion will host the third annual MLK Day of Service Jan. 25 at UNK. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union. This year’s service project will include a school supply drive to benefit area elementary students in Kearney, Lexington and Grand Island, as well as a drop-in letter of encouragement writing workshop for those same students.
Kearney Hub
Tasty lunches offered at senior centers this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Kearney in declared snow emergency
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Street Division announces that in anticipation of the snow event, a Snow Emergency is in effect beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday,. There is no parking on Emergency Snow Routes during this snow emergency. Violators will be towed and ticketed.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Library to host monthly Family Game Night
KEARNEY – Mark your calendar for a fun evening of games at Kearney Public Library. Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for Family Game Night from 6:30-8 p.m. We’ll provide board games, card games and many types of puzzles and brain teasers. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
