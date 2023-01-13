FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Man arrested for setting fire to home on Southmoor Drive
House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson
Officials say arson scorched family home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning
Officer Involved Shooting in Lafayette
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
Pair from BR arrested in California; Large amount of marijuana, 2 guns found in vehicle
Baker Police ask public for assistance in identifying suspected thief
Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany
Police say tip about shooting in local grocery store was prank call
One arrested after elderly woman found living in infested bed
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
One killed in early morning crash in Lafayette Parish
Opelousas man indicted in October slaying
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend for urinating in the bed
Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed
MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen
Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0