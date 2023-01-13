ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Man arrested for setting fire to home on Southmoor Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for an alleged arson at a home along Southmoor Drive on Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of a home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge fire department are investigating an arson that happened on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14. According to BRFD, firefighters rushed to a home on Southmoor Drive near Goodwood Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they saw the front door of the home in flames.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baker Police ask public for assistance in identifying suspected thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baker, Louisiana are searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes from a gas station. According to the Baker Police Department, the theft occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Velaro’s Gas Station on Main Street.
BAKER, LA
an17.com

Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany

January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

WAFB

Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was found dead on Plank Road Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. The body was discovered near several businesses in the 6900 block of Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. The identity of the individual and their cause of death remains unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m., she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager. Police said Trevyon Collins, 15, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 12, wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants. Officials described him as an African American male with black hair and...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

