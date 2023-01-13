ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leigh, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Former NDSU commit switches pledge to Wayne State

WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State football team secured a significant commitment on Monday, snagging former North Dakota State commit Ahmar Brown. The Creighton Prep product racked up 100 tackles as a senior for the Junior Jays. He had been committed to FCS power North Dakota State before de-committing from the Bison.
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Late rally pushes No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh girls past No. 1 Pender

PENDER, Neb. -- For over 30 minutes, Clarkson/Leigh trailed top-ranked Pender, but the the Patriots got the lead when it mattered most in a 45-43 girls' basketball win. Chlie Hanel scored a fast-break layup in the final minute to push the ninth-ranked Patriots past the Pendragons in Class C-2 play. Hanel finished with a game-high 14 points, including nine in the second quarter.
PENDER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Trojans twice top the Jays

HARTINGTON - Cedar Catholic made the hometown faithful happy with a Friday night sweep of Pierce, which included knocking off a previously-unbeaten Blue Jays boys squad. The Lady Trojans used 16 points from a Makenna Noecker and a dominating defensive performance from Laney Kathol to put away Pierce 41-33. Cedar Catholic jumped out to an early 8-1 lead and never let the Jays within 3 the rest of the game. Skylar Scholting led all Jays scorers with 14.
HARTINGTON, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
AUBURN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bright Horizons prepares to impact children at February event

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple businesses in northeast Nebraska are coming together to benefit children. On Feb. 5, the “For The Love of Reading” Children’s Day Festival will be taking place at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk. The event will provide free family fun for all attendees.
NORFOLK, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory

TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
TEKAMAH, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
DECATUR, NE
Nebraska Examiner

American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing

NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident in Columbus before lunch hour

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
COLUMBUS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Meteorologist: Much needed precipitation may be coming this spring

VALLEY - As the winter season continues to progress and spring gets closer, meteorologist are starting to get a better idea of what the weather outlook will be this spring. Dave Pearson with the National Weather Service in Omaha and Valley says much needed precipitation may be coming this spring.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Guilty plea entered for Randolph man

RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A guilty plea was agreed to by a Randolph man for a drug-related charge. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Richard Brachle, of Randolph, agreed to a guilty plea in District Court. As agreed upon in the plea deal, he will be charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Brachle's sentencing will be in March.
RANDOLPH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NFAT set to give an update to Norfolk City Council Tuesday

NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit will be providing an update to the City of Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to the Norfolk City Council agenda, the transit service will be providing a "discussion of operational and financial status" as a special item Tuesday. It comes as NFAT ceased operations...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE

