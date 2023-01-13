Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Former NDSU commit switches pledge to Wayne State
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State football team secured a significant commitment on Monday, snagging former North Dakota State commit Ahmar Brown. The Creighton Prep product racked up 100 tackles as a senior for the Junior Jays. He had been committed to FCS power North Dakota State before de-committing from the Bison.
News Channel Nebraska
Late rally pushes No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh girls past No. 1 Pender
PENDER, Neb. -- For over 30 minutes, Clarkson/Leigh trailed top-ranked Pender, but the the Patriots got the lead when it mattered most in a 45-43 girls' basketball win. Chlie Hanel scored a fast-break layup in the final minute to push the ninth-ranked Patriots past the Pendragons in Class C-2 play. Hanel finished with a game-high 14 points, including nine in the second quarter.
News Channel Nebraska
Trojans twice top the Jays
HARTINGTON - Cedar Catholic made the hometown faithful happy with a Friday night sweep of Pierce, which included knocking off a previously-unbeaten Blue Jays boys squad. The Lady Trojans used 16 points from a Makenna Noecker and a dominating defensive performance from Laney Kathol to put away Pierce 41-33. Cedar Catholic jumped out to an early 8-1 lead and never let the Jays within 3 the rest of the game. Skylar Scholting led all Jays scorers with 14.
Golf.com
Nebraska’s newest gift from the golf gods, Landmand, is a course of biblical proportions
Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.
News Channel Nebraska
JAN 19 (5:50 PM CT) - Oakland-Craig vs North Bend Central (NCN TV)
NORTH BEND - The girls and boys doubleheader will be streamed via the NFHS Network starting at 5:50 PM CT. The games will be televised on News Channel Nebraska, by being joined in progress, starting at 6:30 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
News Channel Nebraska
Green Light Great Night continues to give local musicians performance outlets
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Live music has become a mainstay for communities in northeast Nebraska thanks to a local radio station. US92's Green Light Great Night is continuing to ensure a great night of music and fun. Different bars throughout Norfolk and other towns will turn on their green lights outside...
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
News Channel Nebraska
Bright Horizons prepares to impact children at February event
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple businesses in northeast Nebraska are coming together to benefit children. On Feb. 5, the “For The Love of Reading” Children’s Day Festival will be taking place at the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk. The event will provide free family fun for all attendees.
News Channel Nebraska
'Good friends, good food': Divots Downtown enjoys first month of success in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new restaurant has opened in northeast Nebraska. Norfolk is now the new home to Divots Downtown. The new restaurant and bar opened on December 26th. Plans to open the establishment began in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic, along with numerous construction delays, pushed the completion date back.
Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory
TEKAMAH – Cindy Chatt has a thing for old buildings. In her former profession as a marketing consultant for corporations, she chose to live in the city cores of New York City, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, in structures that were part of those cities’ history. When she decided to return to her hometown of […] The post Tekamah entrepreneur restores elegant and historic bank to new glory appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing
NORFOLK, Nebraska — Voices rose and gavels pounded Friday, but in the end, several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender. The censure was a compromise reached by an executive committee of the […] The post American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps to pardons hearing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in Columbus before lunch hour
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
norfolkneradio.com
Meteorologist: Much needed precipitation may be coming this spring
VALLEY - As the winter season continues to progress and spring gets closer, meteorologist are starting to get a better idea of what the weather outlook will be this spring. Dave Pearson with the National Weather Service in Omaha and Valley says much needed precipitation may be coming this spring.
News Channel Nebraska
Guilty plea entered for Randolph man
RANDOLPH, Neb. -- A guilty plea was agreed to by a Randolph man for a drug-related charge. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Richard Brachle, of Randolph, agreed to a guilty plea in District Court. As agreed upon in the plea deal, he will be charged with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance. Brachle's sentencing will be in March.
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT set to give an update to Norfolk City Council Tuesday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- North Fork Area Transit will be providing an update to the City of Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to the Norfolk City Council agenda, the transit service will be providing a "discussion of operational and financial status" as a special item Tuesday. It comes as NFAT ceased operations...
Nebraska State Patrol finds 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Arizona men for allegedly harboring 50,000 suspected fentanyl pills.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man, Pierce woman arrested in Stanton County on felony drug charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, Stanton County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after stopping the car for expired plates. According to officials, when the vehicle was stopped just north of Stanton, the driver, 35-year-old Patrick Prince of Lincoln, was found to have two felony arrest warrants. Authorities said...
Comments / 0