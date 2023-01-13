ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL. Senators speak out about rampaging storms

By Richard Everett
 3 days ago

ALABAMA ( WDHN )— Alabama Senators Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt took to social media after the deadly storms, sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected around the state.

Britt, an Enterprise native, posted on social media thanking first responders around the state and asked that all Alabamians join her in praying for those affected.

She also assured citizens that her office was in contact with the Governor’s office and local officials in affected areas to see what she could do to help.

Troup County: A look at the damage from Thursday’s storms

Sen. Britt’s statement:

Our hearts break seeing multiple Alabama communities devastated by severe weather today. I know that Alabamians in every corner of our state join us in praying for the families of those we’ve lost and for speedy recoveries to those who have been injured.

Thank you to the first responders and linemen who are courageously serving their fellow Alabamians. My office is in contact with the Governor’s office and local officials in affected communities, and we stand ready to assist. Please continue to follow local alerts and warnings in impacted areas.

Sen. Katie Britt
Gov. Kay Ivey announces state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties

Coach Tommy Tuberville spoke out saying his thoughts and prayers were also going out to all affected by the storms and thanked the first responders who were putting their lives on the line for affected citizens.

Sen. Tuberville’s statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by today’s tornado in Selma, and to those who are still sheltering in place waiting out the storms. Thanks to the heroic first responders who are braving adverse conditions on the ground to help victims.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville
WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

