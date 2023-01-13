Happy Camper Owners Purchase Nearby Abandoned LoHi Restaurant Building

Per a BusinessDen report, Happy Camper Pizza owners Josh Iachelli and Clay Hamilton purchased the abandoned LoHi building at 2201 W 32nd Ave. for $2.75 million. The former Saffron Grill, the location is just down the street from Happy Camper at 32nd and Pecos, which is why partners intend to bring something other than pizza to the new location.

“We’re still developing the restaurant,” Iachelli told What Now Denver. “We’ve been looking for a new place for a while. With four restaurants now, we’re excited to grow the brand. Denver is a city where we frequent. It’s exciting to live here, at least part-time.”

Iachelli and Hamilton are both from Oregon yet ended up setting up the Happy Camper restaurant in Old Town Chicago in 2015 (per Eater ). With a mess of “Happytizers,” salads, soups, sandwiches, and pizza, the indulgent fare fit the Midwest to a tee. Denverites also enjoy their hearty food, so Iachelli and Hamilton moved the concept west to Denver in 2019. Now, with Hamilton permanently in the Mile High City and Iachelli often in town, the restaurateurs are looking forward to stretching their culinary impact in the city.

“Denver is a great town and it continues to expand, so we’re excited to bring a second restaurant to the city,” Iachelli said.

Whatever the concept might be, it’s likely going to be fun and inviting, if Happy Camper is any indication. With benches and seats spread across a large outdoor patio, below a disco ball sparkling above a huge fire pit, Happy Camper is a great place to post up inside or outside.

More news on the vision and development at the nearby large LoHi location should be emerging in the next couple of months.

