Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Fascinating fun facts about Miller Outdoor Theatre, Houston's crown jewel
2023 is the centennial of this treasured venue.
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins the title of Miss Universe
The 28-year-old fashion designer beat out 83 women from around the world for the coveted top spot.
Rodeo Houston Overflow Parking Used to Be Astroworld
On a few occasions at Rodeo Houston, the overflow parking led us to a lot across Loop 610. Every time, we get out of the car, I always make comment along the lines of 'this used to be Astroworld.' It brought back so many memories of awesome Saturday afternoons waiting to get on the Texas Cyclone or the Bamboo Shoots. After all of these years, the land sits vacant or at least time we drove by it was. Wouldn't it be absolutely incredible if someone had the means to bring back a theme park to that same spot or general area and also call it Astroworld? For now, all we have is those memories, take a look a few pictures that will also bring back those memories for you.
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
The most unique roadside attractions from Houston to San Antonio
The 3-hour drive along I-10 is loaded with quirky, cool and delicious detours.
Where to celebrate the life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. in Houston
From bike rides to gospel concerts, there's a variety of ways to honor the iconic civil rights leader in Houston.
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
Southern Star Brewery announced it's backing out of the anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
Eater
Two Louisiana Favorites Are Opening Outposts in Houston
For ages, Houstonians have made the journey east on I-10 to explore all of the good eats Louisiana has to offer. Soon, they’ll be able to save on drive time, as two beloved Louisiana restaurants are set to open their first ever Houston outposts: Fat Boy’s Pizza in Richmond, and the Best Stop Supermarket in Katy.
KPRC 2 Houston cancels one of its weekly morning newscasts
The NBC affiliate's 4:30 a.m. weekly newscast will be replaced with NBC's Early Today.
A Houston native is vying for the title of Miss Universe this Saturday
R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, recently repped her hometown during the pageant's national costume competition on Thursday.
Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston
When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
Houston Rockets report card: Grading Stephen Silas's squad at midseason
How should we evaluate the Western Conference's worst team through 41 games?
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
Houston Chronicle
People line up at this taqueria for a unique style of tacos
Every other Thursday, Chron taco columnist Marco Torres tells the story of Houston through Mexican food in "Tacos y Más." More than a decade ago, Alma Sanchez Costilla moved to Northeast Houston with $20 in her pocket. She came from Apodaca, in the far northeast corner of the Monterrey metropolitan area in Nuevo Leon, a proud, hard-working, yet lively part of Mexico. Apodaca is the industrial hub of Monterrey, housing a large part of the region's manufacturing plants, which host hundreds of thousands of workers daily.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Houston artist Adela Andea finds inspiration in the depths of the ocean
"Midnight Zone(s)," opening this weekend at the Anya Tish Gallery, finds beauty in darkness and light.
Betty White lives on at two Houston bars celebrating her legacy
Angel Share and Eureka are throwing respective birthday parties for the Golden Girl.
Chron.com
