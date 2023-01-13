Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
KEY BASKETBALL GAMES HIGHLIGHT TUESDAY ROUNDUP
The River Valley girls continue to rampage through the Heritage Conference, last night taking down Penns Manor to elevate to 8-0 in the Heritage Conference. Jake Slebodnick has the story. Panthers coach Ricc Brown says turnovers were the key to the game. At Homer-Center last night, the Wildcats blitzed Purchase...
wtae.com
Third-grader hits wild half-court shot in basketball game
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. — It's a half-court shot you have to see — and it happened in western Pennsylvania. Nine-year-old Coen Paronish took a shot, and it was good!. Watch the half-court basketball shot in the video above. This third-grader at Northern Cambria in Cambria County was going...
wccsradio.com
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023
One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from right here in Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and […]
wccsradio.com
MARY (DUNMIRE) FISHER, 91
Mary Ellen (Dunmire) Fisher, 91, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Thomas E. and Erma E. (Lawson) Dunmire, she was born October 19, 1931, in Black Lick, PA. Mary worked at the former Campus Sportswear...
wccsradio.com
IMOGENE (REED) FLOYD, 92
Imogene (Reed) Lydic Floyd, 92, of Pine Flats, PA died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale, PA. The daughter of Everett Harry and Mary Edna (Fyock) Reed, she was born on May 23, 1930 in Penn Run, PA. She married Clair Elmer Lydic on...
wccsradio.com
RICHARD L. CAMPBELL, 91
Richard L. “Dick” Campbell, 91 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. He was born December 09, 1931 in Indiana, PA, the son of the late Dean Campbell and Nellie (George) Campbell. Dick was a graduate of Indiana...
wccsradio.com
FORMER WDAD DJ, EPISCOPAL REVEREND PASSES
A former WDAD disc jockey who also was a reverend in the Episcopal church has passed away. The Reverend Rodgers Taylor “Rodge” Wood passed away last Friday at the age 89. Before entering the priesthood, Wood was the host of “Rodge’s Garage” at WDAD, and also served as a weatherman at WJAC in Johnstown. He was named a rector of the Christ Episcopal Church in the North Hills from 1981 to his retirement in 1999. Before that, he was a rector at St. Phillip’s Church in Moon Township. He also served as a chaplain to a group of men that were serving life sentences at Western Penitentiary. He also served for two years in the U.S. Army.
wccsradio.com
UNITED MARCHING BAND MEMBERS GET INVITE FROM PENNS MANOR FOR DISNEY TRIP
After having the trip cancelled due to an investigation into possible embezzlement of the United Band Boosters funds, the band will be able to go to Walt Disney World after all. The trip and all affiliated fundraising was stopped after United School District Acting Superintendent Charles Koren was notified of...
These are the Centre County winners of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show
Some of the best beers and wines can be found locally.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BUILDINGS, GROUNDS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS EISENHOWER PROJECT
The Indiana School District’s buildings, grounds and transportation committee meeting is scheduled for tonight. On the agenda for tonight’s meeting is a presentation on the proposed building plan from Buchart Horn Architects for the Eisenhower renovation and addition project. At the board’s regular meeting last Monday, a new schematic design for the school was approved.
GJSD closes schools after receiving shooting threat, superintendent says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Schools in the Johnstown area will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 after the district received a threat about a school shooting. The Greater Johnstown School District administration received a threat saying, “shoot the school up,” at 3:11 p.m. on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a press release. School officials […]
wccsradio.com
IUP ANNOUNCES NEW DEAN FOR KOPCHICK COLLEGE
IUP has announced the new dean for the John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. The university announced that it promoted interim dean Dr. Steven Hovan to the position full time. He has been with IUP since August of 1993 as a faculty member of the Geoscience department. He became a professor in 2001 and was department chair in 2006 to 2020. In 2007, he was named an IUP Distinguished University Professor. He has also worked with the National Science Foundation from January of 2020 to July of 2021 as a program manager.
Hidden Valley closed for day due to fire
Hidden Valley Resort is closed today due to a kitchen fire. The resort, located in Somerset County, posted about the fire on social media, saying the fire was minor and was contained to the kitchen. Anyone who purchased tickets for the day can contact the pass office for refunds or...
wccsradio.com
LINDA (SHIRLEY) DONAHUE, 70
Linda Jean (Shirley) Donahue, 70, of Homer City, PA passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe, PA. The daughter of Edward P. and Luella I. (Hair) Shirley, she was born June 25, 1952, in Indiana, PA. Linda graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES SAFETY SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH INDIANA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council approved a new school safety agreement for the Indiana School District. The agreement, which was approved by the Indiana School Board earlier this month, will give Indiana Borough Police the authority to respond to calls in all six Indiana School District schools, according to Chief Justin Schawl.
Historic central Pa. theater listed for sale
A historic movie theater has hit the market in Huntingdon. According to The Daily News, the Huntingdon Cinema’s Clifton 5 theater at 717 Washington St. is currently listed for $299,800. The sale price includes the large property and business in addition to two small rental store fronts and one...
Johnstown schools to remain closed as investigation into shooting threat continues
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Johnstown area students won’t be in class yet as the district is continuing to work with law enforcement in an investigation into a shooting threat. Greater Johnstown School District (GJSD) is going to be closed for Wednesday, Jan. 18, “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
