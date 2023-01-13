ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef Massimo Bottura Bringing Torno Subito Restaurant to Downtown Miami

By Neil Cooney
What Now Miami
What Now Miami
 3 days ago
Chef célèbre Massimo Bottura will bring his Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Torno Subito to South Florida this year, according to coverage published today by Eater Miami .

Described by Eater as more casual than the chef’s three-Michelin-starred Modena, Italy restaurant Osteria Francescana , Torno Subito already has one outpost operating in Dubai . The Miami location will offer a similar menu, one featuring dishes like oxtail ravioli, margherita pizza, and rack of lamb.

The restaurant will open, in partnership with South Florida’s own King Goose Hospitality , on the rooftop of King Goose’s upcoming dining and entertainment destination Julia & Henry’s . Named after historical Miami moguls Julia Tuttle and Henry Flagler , the multi-use establishment is expected to be home to projects from a number of exciting chefs, including Jose Medin and Michelle Bernstein .

What Now reached out to a representative of King Goose Hospitality on Friday. The representative said the Bottura concept is still under development, declining to comment further at this time.



