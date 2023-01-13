ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
NBC San Diego

7 Stranded as San Diego River Floodwaters Rise Near Old Town

As a storm dumped inches of rain on San Diego County, the San Diego and Tijuana Rivers became so engorged they flooded nearby roadways Monday, leading many drivers in need of rescue. In one massive rescue for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's (SDFD) swift water rescue team, seven people needed...
NBC San Diego

Thousands Still Without Power Monday Due to Storm

As many as 14,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Coronado and other communities in San Diego County lost power Monday, but electricity was slowly being restored throughout the day. About 2,114 customers were still without power as of midday Monday, according to SDGE. Some communities experiencing outages are...
San Diego Channel

San Diego first responders perform several water rescues in Mission Valley

As the rain continued to flood roads across San Diego County Monday morning, the ABC 10News teams saw multiple reports of water rescues. The majority of those rescues happened in the Mission Valley area, which is prone to flooding. 10News learned of at least seven different water rescues San Diego first responders performed.
eastcountymagazine.org

FLOODING, MUDSLIDES, AND HIGH WINDS ROCK COUNTY

January 16, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Flood watches and warnings are in effect across San Diego County this morning. Multiple roadways across our region are flooded, with others blocked by mudslides, rocks and debris:. Wildcat Canyon Rd. in Lakeside is blocked by a mudslide/rockslide in the...
onscene.tv

2 Surfers Rescued from Cliffs | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 9:28 am LOCATION: Osprey St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The high surf and rough seas brought 2 males into the foot of the cliffs below Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Osprey St. With no way to get to safety, SD City Lifeguards came to the rescue and lowered a ladder along with a lifeguard down to the two surfers. Both were rescued unharmed. The surf is approx. 12 ft and pounding the shoreline. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego

Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters

A lone motorist drove his car off a cliffside and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.
NBC San Diego

First Storm Hits San Diego Bringing Heavy Rain and Wind

Cloudy skies welcomed San Diegans Saturday morning ahead of the Pacific Storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds. "By noon, the system will break through into San Diego and the system will start to produce widespread rain," NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said. A series of Pacific...
Times of San Diego

Series of Storms Predicted to Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow

A series of Pacific storms were expected to bring heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County Saturday evening through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The first storm was forecast to spread rain from north to south Saturday, becoming widespread and heavier overnight with the passage of a cold front, forecasters said. Southwest to west winds may be gusty over the mountains and deserts by late Saturday.
