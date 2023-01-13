Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: Where In San Diego Did They Get TEN Inches of Rain?
Rain pelted San Diego County this weekend, but how much fell in your neighborhood?. Unless you live in the desert, most of the county saw 2 inches or more from two storm systems that pummeled the region from Saturday through Monday, with more rain on the way. Here are the...
Last Wave of Massive Pacific Storm System Tapering Off in San Diego Area
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday with the heaviest activity on Monday morning. “A pair of low-pressure systems will continue precipitation into Tuesday with strong gusty southwest to west winds in the mountains and deserts,”...
Back-to-back storms bring wind, rain and high surf to San Diego coastline
Back-to-back storms have brought wind, rain and a high surf advisory to San Diego's coastline. A high surf advisory is now in effect until Tuesday at 10 p.m.
Storm brings high rain totals across San Diego County
The second in a pair of weekend atmospheric rivers continued to bring stormy conditions early on the morning of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
NBC San Diego
7 Stranded as San Diego River Floodwaters Rise Near Old Town
As a storm dumped inches of rain on San Diego County, the San Diego and Tijuana Rivers became so engorged they flooded nearby roadways Monday, leading many drivers in need of rescue. In one massive rescue for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's (SDFD) swift water rescue team, seven people needed...
NBC San Diego
Thousands Still Without Power Monday Due to Storm
As many as 14,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Coronado and other communities in San Diego County lost power Monday, but electricity was slowly being restored throughout the day. About 2,114 customers were still without power as of midday Monday, according to SDGE. Some communities experiencing outages are...
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
San Diego Channel
San Diego first responders perform several water rescues in Mission Valley
As the rain continued to flood roads across San Diego County Monday morning, the ABC 10News teams saw multiple reports of water rescues. The majority of those rescues happened in the Mission Valley area, which is prone to flooding. 10News learned of at least seven different water rescues San Diego first responders performed.
eastcountymagazine.org
FLOODING, MUDSLIDES, AND HIGH WINDS ROCK COUNTY
January 16, 2023 (San Diego’s East County) – Flood watches and warnings are in effect across San Diego County this morning. Multiple roadways across our region are flooded, with others blocked by mudslides, rocks and debris:. Wildcat Canyon Rd. in Lakeside is blocked by a mudslide/rockslide in the...
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Starts Week Off With More Rainstorms, Gusty Winds and Snow
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday with the heaviest activity arriving late Sunday evening and Monday morning, forecasters said. Rain:. Expect showers to accompany your commute Monday morning, especially for those near the coast, according...
onscene.tv
2 Surfers Rescued from Cliffs | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 9:28 am LOCATION: Osprey St CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The high surf and rough seas brought 2 males into the foot of the cliffs below Sunset Cliffs Blvd and Osprey St. With no way to get to safety, SD City Lifeguards came to the rescue and lowered a ladder along with a lifeguard down to the two surfers. Both were rescued unharmed. The surf is approx. 12 ft and pounding the shoreline. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC San Diego
Man Drives Off Seaside Cliff in La Jolla, Rescued From Storm Waters
A lone motorist drove his car off a cliffside and onto some rocks, landing partially in the water in La Jolla Saturday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver became trapped in the car. Shortly after, first responders rescued the driver and took them to the hospital, likely with only minor injuries, police said.
Pair of Pacific storms on the way
Another round of rain is on the way to San Diego County.
KESQ
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 9:22PM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Windy with 20 to 30 mph winds. gusting to 50 mph. Snow levels rising from 5000 ft this evening. to 7000 ft Monday morning, then lowering to 4500 ft Monday night. * WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County. Mountains. * WHEN…Through 4...
NBC San Diego
First Storm Hits San Diego Bringing Heavy Rain and Wind
Cloudy skies welcomed San Diegans Saturday morning ahead of the Pacific Storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds. "By noon, the system will break through into San Diego and the system will start to produce widespread rain," NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said. A series of Pacific...
Series of Storms Predicted to Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow
A series of Pacific storms were expected to bring heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County Saturday evening through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. The first storm was forecast to spread rain from north to south Saturday, becoming widespread and heavier overnight with the passage of a cold front, forecasters said. Southwest to west winds may be gusty over the mountains and deserts by late Saturday.
