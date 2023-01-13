Read full article on original website
Related
moneysavingmom.com
Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, 24 count only $9.23 shipped!
Don’t miss this great deal on Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks!. Amazon has this Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, 24 count for just $9.23 shipped when you clip the 35% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into...
moneysavingmom.com
Insulated Lunch Bags only $7.19!
This is a great deal on these Insulated Lunch Bags!. Amazon has these Insulated Lunch Bags for just $7.19 when you use the promo code KQHO6Y8I at checkout!. Choose from 10 cute colors. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day...
moneysavingmom.com
HOT Stock-Up Snack Deals (Annie’s, Larabar and more!)
Amazon has some really great deals on snack items right now!. Get these Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, Gluten Free, Variety Pack, 24 Pouches for just $9.20 shipped when you clip the 35% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get these Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Mini...
moneysavingmom.com
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, 10 count only $8.75 shipped!
This is a great stock up deal on Mr. Clean Magic Erasers!. Amazon has this Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, 10 count for just $8.75 shipped when you clip the $3.85 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is such a great deal on these. Sign up for a...
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
New 'Extra Long' Cheeseburger at 'Burger King' Is the Stuff of Dreams
Not sure if this is in the States yet though.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Sierra Mist has been scrapped by PepsiCo to be replaced with another soft drink to compete with Sprite
Pepsico, Inc. has announced the discontinuance of its Sierra Mist lemon-lime soda. Its replacement is Starry, a citrus-flavored soda rolled out to compete with Coca-Cola's Sprite.
Pepsi Follows Coke in Trying to Solve Major Soda Problem
Pepsi's Zero Sugar products will soon taste very different.
What is the ‘butterfly cut’ and why is every woman on TikTok cutting their own hair?
The internet is a wide place of wonder but sometimes all you want is to know what’s trending and how to get it. It might be cult favorite beauty products or putting together pieces for the trendy “coastal grandmother” look. Or, it might just be TikTok’s newest fad.
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
Is Butter Or Oil Better For Cake Recipes?
Whether using the best cake recipe or just using a boxed cake mix to satisfy your sweet tooth, you may be unsure if you should be using oil or butter as the fat content element of the ingredients. Maybe you're out of oil, so butter seems like a better option. Or, maybe you're just trying to create a better texture than just any other boxed cake mix. While there seems to be a debate about oil vs. butter when it comes to baking the perfect cake, the answer about which one creates a better product seems to depend on the type of cake you're baking.
moneysavingmom.com
30 Days of Lunch Box Lovin’s with Envelopes only $16.99 shipped!
These sweet little notes are such a fun way to show love!. Jane has these 30 Days of Lunch Box Lovin’s with Envelopes for just $16.99 shipped right now!. Leave these cute notes on his dash, the bathroom mirror, the back pocket of his jeans, or anywhere he’ll be sure to see it!
Pot-roast chicken, caramel clementines: Ravinder Bhogal’s winter citrus recipes
Cut through the gloom with a roast chicken with ’nduja, fennel and winter citrus, a marmalade toast pudding with caramel clementines, and a bug-busting citrus juice packed with vitamins and other goodies
princesspinkygirl.com
Strawberry Kiss Cookies
Strawberry Kiss Cookies are made with only 5 ingredients and take 10 minutes to prepare the cutest Valentine’s Day cookies with a pretty pink sparkle. What’s better than a sugar cookie base that’s baked from a bag mix and topped with a melted chocolate kiss in the middle?
Martha Stewart's Healthy Cookie Recipe Is Perfect For Making Your Kids Eat Healthier Without Realizing It
Martha Stewart just gave us a present for 2023: a healthy cookie recipe that even our kids will love! On Jan 12, Stewart shared a mouth-watering video of her cookie recipe that anyone of any age will adore. She posted the video with the caption, “Pull a fast one on the kids: In just 10 minutes, whip up the dough for these sweet, crunchy treats made with whole-wheat flour. Many recipes for baked goods can be tweaked to use equal parts whole-wheat and all-purpose flours, without losing flavor or texture. Follow along, or head to the link in our bio for...
Man Brings Wendy’s Chili with Tabasco Sauce to Chili Contest as a Joke and Something Unexpected Happened
According to a Reddit post that received over 45,000 upvotes and nearly 1600 comments, a user had a unique approach to a local chili cook-off. The cook-off was held at a BMX event with a couple hundred people in attendance and the user, who had been a vegetarian for roughly twelve years, decided to enter the competition with a creative twist.
Comments / 0