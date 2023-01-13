Whether using the best cake recipe or just using a boxed cake mix to satisfy your sweet tooth, you may be unsure if you should be using oil or butter as the fat content element of the ingredients. Maybe you're out of oil, so butter seems like a better option. Or, maybe you're just trying to create a better texture than just any other boxed cake mix. While there seems to be a debate about oil vs. butter when it comes to baking the perfect cake, the answer about which one creates a better product seems to depend on the type of cake you're baking.

