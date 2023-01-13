ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
moneysavingmom.com

Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, 24 count only $9.23 shipped!

Don’t miss this great deal on Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks!. Amazon has this Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, 24 count for just $9.23 shipped when you clip the 35% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into...
moneysavingmom.com

Insulated Lunch Bags only $7.19!

This is a great deal on these Insulated Lunch Bags!. Amazon has these Insulated Lunch Bags for just $7.19 when you use the promo code KQHO6Y8I at checkout!. Choose from 10 cute colors. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day...
moneysavingmom.com

HOT Stock-Up Snack Deals (Annie’s, Larabar and more!)

Amazon has some really great deals on snack items right now!. Get these Annie’s Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks, Gluten Free, Variety Pack, 24 Pouches for just $9.20 shipped when you clip the 35% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get these Larabar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Mini...
moneysavingmom.com

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, 10 count only $8.75 shipped!

This is a great stock up deal on Mr. Clean Magic Erasers!. Amazon has this Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, 10 count for just $8.75 shipped when you clip the $3.85 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is such a great deal on these. Sign up for a...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
Mashed

Is Butter Or Oil Better For Cake Recipes?

Whether using the best cake recipe or just using a boxed cake mix to satisfy your sweet tooth, you may be unsure if you should be using oil or butter as the fat content element of the ingredients. Maybe you're out of oil, so butter seems like a better option. Or, maybe you're just trying to create a better texture than just any other boxed cake mix. While there seems to be a debate about oil vs. butter when it comes to baking the perfect cake, the answer about which one creates a better product seems to depend on the type of cake you're baking.
moneysavingmom.com

30 Days of Lunch Box Lovin’s with Envelopes only $16.99 shipped!

These sweet little notes are such a fun way to show love!. Jane has these 30 Days of Lunch Box Lovin’s with Envelopes for just $16.99 shipped right now!. Leave these cute notes on his dash, the bathroom mirror, the back pocket of his jeans, or anywhere he’ll be sure to see it!
princesspinkygirl.com

Strawberry Kiss Cookies

Strawberry Kiss Cookies are made with only 5 ingredients and take 10 minutes to prepare the cutest Valentine’s Day cookies with a pretty pink sparkle. What’s better than a sugar cookie base that’s baked from a bag mix and topped with a melted chocolate kiss in the middle?
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Healthy Cookie Recipe Is Perfect For Making Your Kids Eat Healthier Without Realizing It

Martha Stewart just gave us a present for 2023: a healthy cookie recipe that even our kids will love! On Jan 12, Stewart shared a mouth-watering video of her cookie recipe that anyone of any age will adore. She posted the video with the caption, “Pull a fast one on the kids: In just 10 minutes, whip up the dough for these sweet, crunchy treats made with whole-wheat flour. Many recipes for baked goods can be tweaked to use equal parts whole-wheat and all-purpose flours, without losing flavor or texture. Follow along, or head to the link in our bio for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy