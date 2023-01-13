ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard

Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in south valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with another vehicle in a south valley intersection, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Pebble Road and Spencer Street. According to Metro, the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Spencer at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las Vegas MLK parade

Boumah may just be 7 years old, but he’s a follower of the civil rights icon’s lessons. A leader who sacrificed his life to end segregation, and 55 years since his assassination, has inspired many around the world, including Boumah. 7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
HENDERSON, NV

