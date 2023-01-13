Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents of a series of burglaries that have targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin. According to a news release, the burglaries have occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022. Police say that in each event, the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
Man stabbed to death at east valley bus stop
Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left a man dead Sunday night at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard
news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
Las Vegas police find previously missing 11-year-old girl
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found a previously missing 11-year-old Lanaiyah McChristian-Stumpges on Saturday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A customer at a tow lot opened fire when the business refused to release his rented car, with deadly consequences. The shooting happened Tuesday in the Arts District claiming the life of an employee. Friday night, a vigil was held to remember him. “We just...
8newsnow.com
Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard
Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed …. Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember...
Major injuries reported in motorcycle crash at Las Vegas intersection
A significant crash happened on January 14, 2023, near the junction of Spencer Street and Pebble Road in Las Vegas, injuring one motorcyclist severely.
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in south valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with another vehicle in a south valley intersection, police said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Pebble Road and Spencer Street. According to Metro, the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Spencer at the...
Las Vegas murder suspect talked about buying saw, chemicals to dispose of victim in barrel: documents
Prosecutors believe a murder suspect accused of killing a man and dismembering his body, leaving it to decompose in a barrel, made jail phone calls and sent Facebook messages about the alleged crime, including the purchasing of blades and a 55-gallon drum, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
8newsnow.com
‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park
Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s friend “with benefits” at a trailer park Friday, newly released documents said. ‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las …. Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his...
Police: Repeat stowaway arrested at Las Vegas airport after bypassing security
LAS VEGAS — A Colorado woman is accused of bypassing airport security in Las Vegas and flying as a stowaway to Los Angeles, authorities said. Sarah Louise Rice, 39, of Boulder, was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with misdemeanor charges of theft and violating Federal Trade Commission rules, according to Clark County online court records.
KTNV
Motorcyclist in 'critical condition' following crash with SUV in southern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in "critical condition" after being struck by an SUV in the south-central Las Vegas valley, according to police. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to the collision at Spencer Street and East Pebble Road, and immediately transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital for their injuries.
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up.
Arrest report reveals new details on casino robbery at Caesars Palace
New details on a casino robbery at Caesars Palace reveal a man threatened to shoot a worker if they did not give him money.
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
8newsnow.com
7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las Vegas MLK parade
Boumah may just be 7 years old, but he’s a follower of the civil rights icon’s lessons. A leader who sacrificed his life to end segregation, and 55 years since his assassination, has inspired many around the world, including Boumah. 7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
8newsnow.com
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
Comments / 4