ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Homophobic chant in English soccer deemed punishable offense

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea welcomed the English Football Association's decision to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense, calling it a “step in the right direction” on Friday.

The FA announced on Wednesday that chants of “Rent Boy,” which have been directed at Chelsea fans by rival supporters, are now considered a breach of its rules.

It has written to all Premier League clubs and clubs throughout English soccer to enforce the point and attempt to stamp out discriminatory behavior.

“The ‘Rent Boy’ chant is intolerable and has no place in football or anywhere else,” Chelsea said in a statement . “That opposition clubs can now face disciplinary action if their supporters engage in this discriminatory and offensive behavior is a step in the right direction. Everyone who chooses to participate in this chant must know their actions have consequences.”

There have been allegations of the chants being made in recent Chelsea games.

“The Football Association strongly condemns all offensive, abusive and discriminatory chanting in football stadiums, and is determined to stamp this behavior out," the FA said. "These chants can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game, and it must stop.”

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Soccer rules panel says no to new trials for concussion subs

LONDON (AP) — Soccer’s law-making panel on Wednesday rejected a request by the Premier League and MLS for trials with temporary substitutes to replace players with suspected concussion. The panel, known as IFAB, said “no consensus was reached” on the debate, with FIFA’s opposition proving a key barrier to change wanted by the leagues, who are supported by France’s Ligue 1 and the global players’ union FIFPRO. The leagues and...
Leader Telegram

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government’s star witness in a corruption trial over the broadcasting rights to some of soccer's biggest events testified Wednesday how he and two former Fox executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids. The trial in New York City is the latest development in a tangled corruption scandal that dates back nearly a decade and has ensnared more than three dozen executives and associates in the world’s most popular sport. ...
Leader Telegram

Zendejas, Gressel among 13 who could make US soccer debuts

CHICAGO (AP) — Alejandro Zendejas, a 24-year-old forward who played twice for Mexico, is among 13 players who could make their U.S. national team debuts under interim coach Anthony Hudson in exhibitions against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia three days later. Julian Gressel, a German-born 29-year-old defender who gained U.S. citizenship in November, also was among 24 players selected Wednesday. Hudson called in five of the players from the...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy