Wisconsin State

Kaul asks Legislature for $2.2M to keep school safety office

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department's Office of School Safety going.

Kaul said Friday that the office’s operations have been funded almost entirely with federal COVID-19 relief dollars, which have run out.

Legislators created the office in 2018 following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, to distribute $100 million in federal grants to schools. The money was meant to bolster schools' safety protocols.

The office has done more than that, offering teachers training on how to address bullying and other incidents before they escalate to violence and establishing a 24-hour staffed tip line for students and teachers. The line received almost 2,000 tips during the 2021-22 school year, according to Justice Department documents.

The office is doing crucial work to protect Wisconsin students and deserves to continue, the attorney general said.

Evers is set to release his executive budget next month. Lawmakers on the Legislature's Republican-controlled finance committee will spend the following months revising the document to their liking before pushing it through the Assembly and Senate. Evers can then use his line-item veto powers to rewrite the budget to his liking.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback didn't respond to a message seeking comment. Staffers for state Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, co-chairs of the Legislature's powerful finance committee, also did not return messages.

Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
