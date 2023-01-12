Read full article on original website
Portland man charged with assaulting three deputies in Bethel
Jan. 14—BETHEL — A Portland man was charged Thursday night with assaulting three Oxford County deputies by throwing saw blades and other items at them at a home on West Bethel Road, Chief Deputy James Urquhart said Friday. Chance Bellanceau, 29, of Portland was charged with three counts...
Rooks: $450 ‘relief’ checks provided, now Maine can get down to business
A month after it was put on the docket, the Legislature swiftly passed and Gov. Janet Mills signed a “Winter Energy Relief” bill on its regular opening day, Jan. 4. The $474 million spending proposal, LD 3, was a curious production, about which more in a moment. It...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorney Ben Crump to represent them
The family of a Springfield man who died Dec. 18 after being transported by two LifeStar Ambulance Service Inc. workers is retaining the services of a noted civil rights attorney who has represented the families of those killed in police brutality incidents. Ben Crump of Tallahassee, Florida-based Ben Crump Law...
Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case
Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
Missouri rejected almost 500 vanity license plates in 2023. Here's the list
You've got to love a good vanity license plate — a customized tag that makes you want to whip out your phone and snap a photo to share with friends. Missouri's Department of Revenue receives hundreds of applications every year for personalized plates. But it doesn't approve all of them.
Cumberland County police investigating vandalism, theft crime spree
Jan. 14—The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating dozens of crimes including cases of theft, vandalism and criminal mischief that police believe were committed by several young people in multiple communities. In a news release Saturday, the sheriff's office said that since October 2022 it has taken over 30...
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance
Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
We asked Minnesota leaders if they’ll return some of the $17.6 billion surplus. Here’s what they said.
Minnesota has a historic $17.6 billion budget surplus as lawmakers work to craft the next two-year state budget that’s expected to top $55 billion. We asked Minnesota political leaders: “Are you committed to giving back some of the budget surplus?”. Here’s what they said:. Gov. Tim Walz,...
St. Paul Midway Baseball calls it quits after 33 years
After more than three decades of swinging for the fences, a storied St. Paul youth baseball organization is calling it quits. St. Paul Midway Baseball, the nonprofit program of the Dunning Boosters that helped launch Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer, has announced it will not continue to offer its signature sport.
