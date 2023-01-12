ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland man charged with assaulting three deputies in Bethel

Jan. 14—BETHEL — A Portland man was charged Thursday night with assaulting three Oxford County deputies by throwing saw blades and other items at them at a home on West Bethel Road, Chief Deputy James Urquhart said Friday. Chance Bellanceau, 29, of Portland was charged with three counts...
BETHEL, ME
Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorney Ben Crump to represent them

The family of a Springfield man who died Dec. 18 after being transported by two LifeStar Ambulance Service Inc. workers is retaining the services of a noted civil rights attorney who has represented the families of those killed in police brutality incidents. Ben Crump of Tallahassee, Florida-based Ben Crump Law...
SPRINGFIELD, FL
Hunting licenses revoked in West Virginia's largest deer poaching case

Jan. 16—KEYSER, W.Va. — Seven of eight area residents, including two former sheriff deputies and a past Allegany County emergency medical services chief, sentenced in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case have had their hunting licenses revoked, for now. The case — which spanned three counties, involved...
KEYSER, WV
Cumberland County police investigating vandalism, theft crime spree

Jan. 14—The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating dozens of crimes including cases of theft, vandalism and criminal mischief that police believe were committed by several young people in multiple communities. In a news release Saturday, the sheriff's office said that since October 2022 it has taken over 30...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
Man found dead after southern Berks domestic disturbance

Jan. 15—A man was found dead in an apparent suicide after a domestic disturbance Saturday, Robeson Township police said. At about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Morgantown Road south of Westley Road for a report of a male who locked himself in a vehicle while armed with a handgun, and that a female had taken shelter in the residence. Police safely removed the female from the premises while other officers attempted to contact the male.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
St. Paul Midway Baseball calls it quits after 33 years

After more than three decades of swinging for the fences, a storied St. Paul youth baseball organization is calling it quits. St. Paul Midway Baseball, the nonprofit program of the Dunning Boosters that helped launch Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer, has announced it will not continue to offer its signature sport.
SAINT PAUL, MN

