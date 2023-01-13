ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5 Double Play

26-28-30-34-35

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Lucky For Life

03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10

(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)

Poker Lotto

KS-2D-7D-8D-4S

(KS, 2D, 7D, 8D, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

7-7-1

(seven, seven, one)

Midday Daily 4

9-9-8-7

(nine, nine, eight, seven)

Daily 4

9-4-2-0

(nine, four, two, zero)

Fantasy 5

10-13-17-28-36

(ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

01-02-06-07-09-10-12-13-14-15-23-32-35-41-42-52-59-64-66-69-73-75

(one, two, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-five)

Mega Millions

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

The Associated Press

