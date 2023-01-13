MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
26-28-30-34-35
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Lucky For Life
03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Poker Lotto
KS-2D-7D-8D-4S
(KS, 2D, 7D, 8D, 4S)
Midday Daily 3
7-7-1
(seven, seven, one)
Midday Daily 4
9-9-8-7
(nine, nine, eight, seven)
Daily 4
9-4-2-0
(nine, four, two, zero)
Fantasy 5
10-13-17-28-36
(ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
01-02-06-07-09-10-12-13-14-15-23-32-35-41-42-52-59-64-66-69-73-75
(one, two, six, seven, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-two, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-five)
Mega Millions
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
