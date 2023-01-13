ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Missing sailboat located off Jupiter Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Wednesday morning that crews have located a boat that was last seen off the coast of Palm Beach. Officials said in a tweet Tuesday that a 51-foot sailing vessel Aquarius was last spotted about 9 miles east of Palm Beach at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday. The...
PALM BEACH, FL
Body found in wooded area of Okeechobee County

A body was discovered in a wooded area of Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the body was found in the early morning hours of Monday. Deputies discovered the body in a wooded area near Northeast Fourteenth Avenue in the Douglas Park subdivision. The sheriff's office...
Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they have located a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Earlier in the day, Chief Deputy Brian Hester said detectives were searching for Frederick Johnson...
FORT PIERCE, FL
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park

Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night. Four additional people were injured while fleeing the scene at the park near Avenue...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Woman dies after mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park

A 30-year-old woman has died after she and seven others were shot during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Monday night, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Tuesday. In a news conference, Mascara said the woman was a Fort Pierce native who was at...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Man shot on front porch of his Port St. Lucie home

A 37-year-old man was shot Tuesday night while on his front porch in Port St. Lucie, police said. The shooting took place at a home in the 900 block of Southwest Worcester Lane at 11 p.m. Investigators said the man was shot in his leg while standing on the front...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
5 hurt, including 2 PBSO deputies, in crash

Five people, including two Palm Beach County deputies, were transported to local hospitals after a traffic crash, PBSO and PBFR said Tuesday night. At approximately 6:20 p.m., PBSO made a traffic stop, and while they were investigating, a motorist drove into the cruiser as well as the vehicle being investigated in the 2000 block of Haverhill Road at Okeechobee Boulevard near West Palm Beach, PBSO said.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
15-year-old riding bike to school hit by car in Port St. Lucie

A 15-year-old student riding his bicycle to school was hit by a car in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday morning, police said. According to the police department, the teen was in a crosswalk on Southwest Cashmere Boulevard at 6:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west on Southwest Bellevue Avenue.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Trauma therapist offers advice to those impacted by MLK Day event shooting

It’s been one day since the Martin Luther King Day shooting in Fort Pierce, and many families at the event may begin to feel the trauma, especially young children. A 9-year-old from Fort Pierce is without a mother after she died from the shooting Monday night. Seven others were shot and four others injured fleeing the scene.
FORT PIERCE, FL
$5,000 reward offered in deadly Fort Pierce shooting

The reward for a tip that leads to an arrest in Monday's deadly Fort Pierce shooting is $5,000. Investigators on Wednesdayreleased the name of a person of interest in the case. A 29-year-old mother, Nikkitia Bryant, was killed in the incident. Detectives said they need the public's help in this...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal

A 38-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a canal early Sunday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The wreck happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of Torry Island Road. An incident report said that Palm Beach County Fire Rescue...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Community members focusing on ‘hope’ following mass shooting in Fort Pierce

Members of the Fort Pierce community are hoping for change following a mass shooting that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and injured others. Community activist Henry Duhart said he was doing a festival with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day committee five blocks away from the car show in Fort Pierce when police squad cars swarmed the area.
FORT PIERCE, FL

