SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
05-14-29-32-35, Power-Up: 2
(five, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
Pick 3 Evening
0-1-7, FB: 5
(zero, one, seven; FB: five)
Pick 3 Midday
2-8-4, FB: 1
(two, eight, four; FB: one)
Pick 4 Evening
2-2-8-7, FB: 5
(two, two, eight, seven; FB: five)
Pick 4 Midday
7-0-7-2, FB: 1
(seven, zero, seven, two; FB: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
