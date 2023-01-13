ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10

(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Palmetto Cash 5

05-14-29-32-35, Power-Up: 2

(five, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)

Pick 3 Evening

0-1-7, FB: 5

(zero, one, seven; FB: five)

Pick 3 Midday

2-8-4, FB: 1

(two, eight, four; FB: one)

Pick 4 Evening

2-2-8-7, FB: 5

(two, two, eight, seven; FB: five)

Pick 4 Midday

7-0-7-2, FB: 1

(seven, zero, seven, two; FB: one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

