Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game

 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:

2-1-5-7, Fireball: 8

(two, one, five, seven; Fireball: eight)

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Evening” game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Biden to visit devastated areas of California on Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to California’s central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather. The White House said in a statement Monday that the president would visit with first responders and state and local officials, survey recovery efforts and assess what additional federal support is needed.
Man’s death after arrest draws protest near police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man’s death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop.
