Tiffany Anderson appointed Facilities Management Director
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's Election Services Director will soon serve as Facilities Management Director .
Tiffany Anderson starts her new role later this month.
She will lead a team of 40 employees in maintaining county buildings along with parks.
She has served the county for two years.
Meanwhile plans to find a new election services director will be announced soon.
