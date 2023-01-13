Tiffany Anderson appointed Facilities Management Director

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's Election Services Director will soon serve as Facilities Management Director .

Tiffany Anderson starts her new role later this month.

She will lead a team of 40 employees in maintaining county buildings along with parks.

She has served the county for two years.

Meanwhile plans to find a new election services director will be announced soon.

