NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash4Life

01-13-16-20-50, Cash Ball: 4

(one, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, fifty; Cash Ball: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

Pick 3

9-9-5, Fireball: 5

(nine, nine, five; Fireball: five)

Pick 4

9-5-5-6, Fireball: 5

(nine, five, five, six; Fireball: five)

Cash 5

03-19-30-33-38, Xtra: 2

(three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Xtra: two)

Estimated jackpot: $330,000

Midday Pick 3

8-5-4, Fireball: 8

(eight, five, four; Fireball: eight)

Midday Pick 4

2-1-5-7, Fireball: 8

(two, one, five, seven; Fireball: eight)

Mega Millions

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000