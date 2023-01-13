NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash4Life
01-13-16-20-50, Cash Ball: 4
(one, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, fifty; Cash Ball: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
Pick 3
9-9-5, Fireball: 5
(nine, nine, five; Fireball: five)
Pick 4
9-5-5-6, Fireball: 5
(nine, five, five, six; Fireball: five)
Cash 5
03-19-30-33-38, Xtra: 2
(three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $330,000
Midday Pick 3
8-5-4, Fireball: 8
(eight, five, four; Fireball: eight)
Midday Pick 4
2-1-5-7, Fireball: 8
(two, one, five, seven; Fireball: eight)
Mega Millions
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Comments / 0