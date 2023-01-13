ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 3” game were:

8-5-4, Fireball: 8

(eight, five, four; Fireball: eight)

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

NJ Lottery Surprises Players With Free Tickets At Ocean County Store

TRENTON – Lucky players at Te-Amo Imported Cigars in Whiting, N.J., received a special surprise from NJ Lottery yesterday in the form of free Mega Millions tickets! The NJ Lottery promotions team and guest host Derek D handed out 100 FREE tickets for today’s incredible $1.35 billion drawing. The hopeful Garden State players shared their dreams about where they would spend their money by the millions.
fox5ny.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold in New Jersey for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched all five white balls but missed on the Mega Ball. That ticket is worth $1,000,000 before taxes. The ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

UGA football player from N.J. killed in crash after title celebration

ATHENS, Ga. -- A New Jersey native and star college football player tragically died in a car accident early Sunday morning.Devin Willock was an offensive lineman at the University of Georgia. Those who knew him told CBS2 the accident happened just as he achieved a major life goal.On Saturday, Willock looked like he was on top of the world at the national championship parade for Georgia's football team.However, Georgia police say the 20-year-old died hours later while riding in an SUV driven by 24-year-old Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police say the SUV struck two power poles and several trees...
ATHENS, GA
94.5 PST

Protect yourself — New wave of text scams hitting NJ

A new wave of "phishing" text messages appears to be hitting New Jersey. This past weekend my phone was bombarded by a series of text messages seeking to get me to correct or verify information about various accounts. Fortunately, these messages were not especially convincing, so it was easy to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy