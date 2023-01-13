Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
News Maker Brandon Thomas on WRM expansion
The Winchester Rescue Mission (WRM) is entering their 50th year of operation in 2023. We spoke to the WRM’s CEO and Executive Director Brandon Thomas in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. Brandon tells us about the 50th anniversary for...
WJLA
VSP rescues dog that was running loose on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) rescued a dog who was running loose on Saturday. According to VSP, they received a call Saturday evening for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Avenue in Fairfax County. "Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to...
ffxnow.com
Chocolate Lovers Festival returning to Fairfax for the first time since the pandemic
A local festival celebrating all things chocolatey is making a comeback in the City of Fairfax. The Chocolate Lovers Festival is scheduled to launch the weekend before Valentine’s Day, running from Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 4. This is the first time the festival has been held since the start of the pandemic.
WHSV
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: If Those Hills Could Talk... Secrets of 3,200 Acres in Virginia
Since 1909, a beautiful tract of land near Front Royal has carefully guarded a varying set of not-so-public identities. Less than four miles from the northern entrance to the Skyline Drive near Front Royal, Virginia, lies a 3,200-acre tract of pretty Shenandoah Valley land that has a lot of stories to tell.
WHSV
Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
Part of building collapses in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department and other emergency groups were on the scene of a building collapse Saturday night. The fire department said on its Facebook page that it happened at a residential building in the 500 block of Washington Ave. at Washington Square shortly before 6 p.m. […]
Roadside cedar in Virginia cut down, family hopes to plant new tree
VDOT crews cut down a popular roadside cedar tree that a family had decked out the last two Decembers in Christmas lights, ornaments and colorful garland to the delight of passing motorists.
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
pagevalleynews.com
New supermarket in Shenandoah
January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
Augusta Free Press
Fairfax County: Deer shot in Vienna in October had chronic wasting disease
Apparently, people go deer hunting in Fairfax County. That’s one bit of news embedded in another, that the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed chronic wasting disease in an adult male deer shot in Fairfax County. The deer was brought to a taxidermist in late October, and DWR obtained...
NBC Washington
Families Say Virginia Middle School Running Out of Food at Lunch
Families say a school running out of food at lunch has been an ongoing issue in Winchester, Virginia. Tonya Arnold said it was lunchtime at Frederick County Middle School when she got a text from her son Wednesday. “He was like, ‘Mom, they’re out of food at school,’” she said....
pagevalleynews.com
Jamesway may leave shopping plaza
January 15, 1987 — Jamesway has considered withdrawing its store from the plaza on U.S. 211 if specifications for water pressure are not met, Luray Town Manager Jerry Schiro tole the council Monday night. “The problem is quite serious. Jamesway has threatened to pull out of the shopping center...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
Virginia family, friends pray for safe return of missing 20-year-old father
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Candlelight of Faith in Prince William County, dozens of friends and family of 20-year-old Jose Guerrero prayed, sang, and embraced — as they sought answers about Guerrero. The Woodbridge father was last seen leaving his home on Lynn St., on December 21. His car was found two […]
dcnewsnow.com
Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery County fire
A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several people were injured as well. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-county/several-injured-including-firefighter-after-montgomery-county-fire/. Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery …. A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several...
royalexaminer.com
Warren Paint & Supply Co. partial demolition application unanimously endorsed by public and BAR
The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing reaction to a proposed partial demolition application from Mark Poe for a long-unused building at 415 East Main Street in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District was a 180-degrees from the one in reaction to the SEESUU LLC partial demo application for 131 East Main Street heard at the December 13th BAR meeting. As opposed to 14 citizens uniformly against the demo proposal for sections of the old Murphy Theater building at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, three citizens not affiliated with the 415 East Main project, including adjacent C&C Frozen Treats (413 E. Main St.) co-owners William and Nina Huck, spoke in favor of the proposal that would help restore a derelict structure to commercial use. The BAR Public Hearing was held January 10th, five days after a site visit by the board and planning staff members.
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
storereporter.com
Macy’s closing sale, new Potomac pet shop and a sushi sneak peek
Bargain-hunters have been descending on Macy’s at Lakeforest Mall after last week’s announcement that it’s getting ready to close. Macy’s had been the last department store still in business at Lakeforest, which is slated for redevelopment as early as next year. So are the deals at this location worth the trip to Gaithersburg? Probably not yet. Much of the inventory is currently marked 20 to 30 percent off, but employees tell us you can pretty much get those same discounts online. The dramatic drops — likely 75 to 80 percent off — will happen in the store’s final weeks, around the end of March.
