The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing reaction to a proposed partial demolition application from Mark Poe for a long-unused building at 415 East Main Street in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District was a 180-degrees from the one in reaction to the SEESUU LLC partial demo application for 131 East Main Street heard at the December 13th BAR meeting. As opposed to 14 citizens uniformly against the demo proposal for sections of the old Murphy Theater building at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, three citizens not affiliated with the 415 East Main project, including adjacent C&C Frozen Treats (413 E. Main St.) co-owners William and Nina Huck, spoke in favor of the proposal that would help restore a derelict structure to commercial use. The BAR Public Hearing was held January 10th, five days after a site visit by the board and planning staff members.

3 DAYS AGO