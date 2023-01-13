ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

News Maker Brandon Thomas on WRM expansion

The Winchester Rescue Mission (WRM) is entering their 50th year of operation in 2023. We spoke to the WRM’s CEO and Executive Director Brandon Thomas in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. Brandon tells us about the 50th anniversary for...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
HARRISONBURG, VA
blueridgecountry.com

Curios: If Those Hills Could Talk... Secrets of 3,200 Acres in Virginia

Since 1909, a beautiful tract of land near Front Royal has carefully guarded a varying set of not-so-public identities. Less than four miles from the northern entrance to the Skyline Drive near Front Royal, Virginia, lies a 3,200-acre tract of pretty Shenandoah Valley land that has a lot of stories to tell.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
DC News Now

Part of building collapses in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department and other emergency groups were on the scene of a building collapse Saturday night. The fire department said on its Facebook page that it happened at a residential building in the 500 block of Washington Ave. at Washington Square shortly before 6 p.m. […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

New supermarket in Shenandoah

January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
SHENANDOAH, VA
NBC Washington

Families Say Virginia Middle School Running Out of Food at Lunch

Families say a school running out of food at lunch has been an ongoing issue in Winchester, Virginia. Tonya Arnold said it was lunchtime at Frederick County Middle School when she got a text from her son Wednesday. “He was like, ‘Mom, they’re out of food at school,’” she said....
WINCHESTER, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Jamesway may leave shopping plaza

January 15, 1987 — Jamesway has considered withdrawing its store from the plaza on U.S. 211 if specifications for water pressure are not met, Luray Town Manager Jerry Schiro tole the council Monday night. “The problem is quite serious. Jamesway has threatened to pull out of the shopping center...
LURAY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery County fire

A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several people were injured as well. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/montgomery-county/several-injured-including-firefighter-after-montgomery-county-fire/. Several injured, including firefighter, after Montgomery …. A building fire on Friday closed off Westlake Drive and several entrances to Westfield Montgomery Mall. Several...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Warren Paint & Supply Co. partial demolition application unanimously endorsed by public and BAR

The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing reaction to a proposed partial demolition application from Mark Poe for a long-unused building at 415 East Main Street in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District was a 180-degrees from the one in reaction to the SEESUU LLC partial demo application for 131 East Main Street heard at the December 13th BAR meeting. As opposed to 14 citizens uniformly against the demo proposal for sections of the old Murphy Theater building at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, three citizens not affiliated with the 415 East Main project, including adjacent C&C Frozen Treats (413 E. Main St.) co-owners William and Nina Huck, spoke in favor of the proposal that would help restore a derelict structure to commercial use. The BAR Public Hearing was held January 10th, five days after a site visit by the board and planning staff members.
theriver953.com

Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
storereporter.com

Macy’s closing sale, new Potomac pet shop and a sushi sneak peek

Bargain-hunters have been descending on Macy’s at Lakeforest Mall after last week’s announcement that it’s getting ready to close. Macy’s had been the last department store still in business at Lakeforest, which is slated for redevelopment as early as next year. So are the deals at this location worth the trip to Gaithersburg? Probably not yet. Much of the inventory is currently marked 20 to 30 percent off, but employees tell us you can pretty much get those same discounts online. The dramatic drops — likely 75 to 80 percent off — will happen in the store’s final weeks, around the end of March.
POTOMAC, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy