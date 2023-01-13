ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

The Merriweather Post

Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings

Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Host Final Lunar New Year Celebration at Government House

Per the State of Maryland: Last night (1/12), Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan hosted their final annual Lunar New Year celebration at Government House. More than 200 guests joined the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives and the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs for the celebration, including dignitaries representing Washington, D.C.’s diplomatic corps and Maryland’s Asian American community leaders.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
MARYLAND STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan announces groundbreaking advancements for MD THINK platform

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced new groundbreaking advancements through the state’s MD THINK (Maryland Total Human Services Integrated Network) platform, including a new MD Job Genie to help better connect job seekers to employers ready to hire. First announced in 2017, MD THINK is a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform to deliver integrated health and human services programs.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

City of Rockville to Hold Public Hearing on Increasing the Size of City Council

Per the City of Rockville: The Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing on recommendations by the Charter Review Commission to increase the number of elected councilmembers from four to six during their Monday, Jan. 30 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Lowering the voting age to 16, expanding the size of the Mayor and Council, term limits, representative districts, and consideration of ranked-choice voting were among recommendations the city’s Charter Review Commission presented to the Mayor and Council on Dec. 12. The charter change recommendation subject to the public hearing would expand the Mayor and Council from five members to seven, meaning that, if enacted, the legislative body would comprise a mayor and six councilmembers.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Welcomes Two New Cardiology Specialists

CLINTON, Md.– MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently welcomed two new MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute specialists to enhance cardiac services and care to patients throughout the southern Maryland region: Rania Kaoukis, MD, advanced heart failure specialist, and Nardos Temesgen, MD, interventional cardiologist. Access to Advanced Heart Failure Management.
CLINTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood

Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

TaKorean to Take Over Recently Closed Nalley Fresh Location in Kentlands

TaKorean will be opening its first location outside of D.C. in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood, taking over the recently-closed Nalley Fresh location at 261 Kentlands Blvd. The restaurant offers Korean style tacos and bowls. No opening timeframe is available, as Nalley Fresh still needs to be cleaned out in order for TaKorean construction to begin.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Maryland man with early Alzheimer's finds hope in new drug

The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval in January to a drug called Lecanemab, marketed as Leqembi. It is considered a breakthrough drug in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is not a cure but scientists believe it can slow down the symptoms of the memory-robbing disease. More than...
MARYLAND STATE

