Read full article on original website
Related
Looking back at Larry Hogan's eight-years as Maryland Governor
Wes Moore, a Democrat, was elected in November's General Election to take over for outgoing term limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan.
Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings
Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
Brooke Lierman ready for ‘awesome responsibility’ as she prepares to be sworn in as Maryland comptroller
Former U.S. Senate Barbara Mikulski and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks scheduled to participate in ceremony. The post Brooke Lierman ready for ‘awesome responsibility’ as she prepares to be sworn in as Maryland comptroller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
newsfromthestates.com
Political Notes: Four more for the Moore team, plus the roster of Black Caucus leaders and an MLK Day fair housing event
With just days remaining until he takes office, Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) on Friday selected four more people to take leadership positions in his administration. A couple are holdovers from the cabinet of outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R). Moore said he would nominate Russell Strickland as the secretary of Emergency...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Host Final Lunar New Year Celebration at Government House
Per the State of Maryland: Last night (1/12), Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan hosted their final annual Lunar New Year celebration at Government House. More than 200 guests joined the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives and the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs for the celebration, including dignitaries representing Washington, D.C.’s diplomatic corps and Maryland’s Asian American community leaders.
foxbaltimore.com
New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces groundbreaking advancements for MD THINK platform
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced new groundbreaking advancements through the state’s MD THINK (Maryland Total Human Services Integrated Network) platform, including a new MD Job Genie to help better connect job seekers to employers ready to hire. First announced in 2017, MD THINK is a first-in-the-nation cloud-based platform to deliver integrated health and human services programs.
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville to Hold Public Hearing on Increasing the Size of City Council
Per the City of Rockville: The Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing on recommendations by the Charter Review Commission to increase the number of elected councilmembers from four to six during their Monday, Jan. 30 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Lowering the voting age to 16, expanding the size of the Mayor and Council, term limits, representative districts, and consideration of ranked-choice voting were among recommendations the city’s Charter Review Commission presented to the Mayor and Council on Dec. 12. The charter change recommendation subject to the public hearing would expand the Mayor and Council from five members to seven, meaning that, if enacted, the legislative body would comprise a mayor and six councilmembers.
Bay Net
MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Welcomes Two New Cardiology Specialists
CLINTON, Md.– MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently welcomed two new MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute specialists to enhance cardiac services and care to patients throughout the southern Maryland region: Rania Kaoukis, MD, advanced heart failure specialist, and Nardos Temesgen, MD, interventional cardiologist. Access to Advanced Heart Failure Management.
Charles Town councilmember wants marijuana decriminalized in the city
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, and West Virginia is now considering the move. A member of the Charles Town City Council wants the Jefferson County seat to take the lead, just as 30 municipalities in the state — like Morgantown — have done. […]
mocoshow.com
Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood
Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
mocoshow.com
TaKorean to Take Over Recently Closed Nalley Fresh Location in Kentlands
TaKorean will be opening its first location outside of D.C. in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood, taking over the recently-closed Nalley Fresh location at 261 Kentlands Blvd. The restaurant offers Korean style tacos and bowls. No opening timeframe is available, as Nalley Fresh still needs to be cleaned out in order for TaKorean construction to begin.
WBAL Radio
MDH to offer free at-home COVID test kits during inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore
The Maryland Department of Health with hand out thousands of at-home COVID test kits during the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Wednesday. “Our Annapolis test site is an important continuity of government service offering legislators and the general public convenient access to both rapid...
bethesdamagazine.com
Wear masks in group settings, Montgomery officials implore as COVID numbers rise
As 90% of Maryland’s hospitals are reaching capacity and the number of COVID-19 cases rise, Montgomery County officials are urging residents to return to mitigation methods to stop the spread. “COVID is very, very real. It is still very much out there,” Dr. Patsy McNeil, chief medical officer at...
WJLA
Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Fairfax County
This is the first time the disease has been detected in an animal in Fairfax County.
WBAL Radio
Maryland man with early Alzheimer's finds hope in new drug
The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval in January to a drug called Lecanemab, marketed as Leqembi. It is considered a breakthrough drug in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is not a cure but scientists believe it can slow down the symptoms of the memory-robbing disease. More than...
Comments / 0