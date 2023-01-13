Per the City of Rockville: The Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing on recommendations by the Charter Review Commission to increase the number of elected councilmembers from four to six during their Monday, Jan. 30 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Lowering the voting age to 16, expanding the size of the Mayor and Council, term limits, representative districts, and consideration of ranked-choice voting were among recommendations the city’s Charter Review Commission presented to the Mayor and Council on Dec. 12. The charter change recommendation subject to the public hearing would expand the Mayor and Council from five members to seven, meaning that, if enacted, the legislative body would comprise a mayor and six councilmembers.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO