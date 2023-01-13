Read full article on original website
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
KXAN
First half of January ranks as the warmest on record for Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — With records dating back to 1938, the first half of January 2023 takes the lead as the warmest on record for Camp Mabry, Austin. The first 15 days of 2023 had an average temperature of 61.5 degrees. This average temperature is calculated by taking the daily high and daily low temperatures of each individual day and then averaging those values over the course of 15 days.
LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across Central Texas
Several marches and celebrations are planned for Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
Austin group against I-35 expansion wants to keep momentum going in 2023
Executive Director of Rethink35 Adam Greenfield said the group will continue its campaign against widening the major road through means it found successful last year.
Rep. Doggett: Federal funding coming to Austin to combat uptick in overdoses
Tuesday, local leaders are expected to announce federal money is coming to Austin to combat a growing number of overdose deaths in Travis County.
Another comeback win for the No. 10 Longhorns, this one over Texas Tech 72-70
The Longhorns rallied from a nine-point deficit at the break to beat Texas Tech 72-70 and hand the Red Raiders their fifth straight Big 12 Conference loss. Texas came back from an 18-point deficit against No. 17 TCU on Tuesday to win, and it was Jabari Rice again who sealed the win from the foul line.
Murder affidavit provides more details on Tuesday morning north Austin homicide
According to an affidavit, a 911 caller said her ex-boyfriend called her saying he shot someone, and he suspected they were dead.
AISD experiencing online registration, transfer systems issues
The Austin Independent School District announced it was experiencing technical issues affecting its online registration and transfer systems.
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
Man given 10-year probation for 2021 intoxication manslaughter in east Austin
Christian Ramos pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in November.
Man sentenced to life for 2020 death of Austin car dealership employee
According to Travis County court records, 33-year-old Alberto Torres initially filed a not-guilty plea to the courts two days before his conviction and sentencing.
Clutch foul-shooting, shot fake ‘worked to perfection’ makes Jabari Rice a weapon off the bench for Texas
Jabari Rice, a graduate transfer from New Mexico State, arrived in Austin after a 4-year career with the Aggies of the Western Athletic Conference and has become one of the most effective sixth men in the country. He was a three-time selection all-WAC selection with the Aggies and helped them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, but he's found his niche for the Longhorns as a late-game foul shooter and spark off the bench.
Bastrop County to hold contest for 2023-24 election voter stickers; contest open to K-12 students
The Bastrop County Elections Department announced Friday it would be conducting the county’s first "I Voted" and "Future Voter" sticker design contest.
Longhorns OL Kelvin Banks Jr. named to FWAA Freshman All-America team
Banks was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team, capping off a myriad of postseason honors. Banks was named to The Athletic's Freshman All-America team and ESPN's True Freshman All-America team.
Several major road incidents in Central Texas: Multiple injuries, closures
Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to several crashes Monday mid-day which may cause serious traffic delays. Several people are injured, they reported.
Austin man sentenced for a 2021 murder where he killed a former co-worker’s stepfather
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man pled guilty to murdering a 37-year-old man and assaulting two women on the 10200 block of Missel Thrush Drive in July 2021, according to Travis County court records. Aaron Garza, 20, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing Joshua Cooper, and 20 years for assaulting the […]
Austin man sentenced to 25 years for 2019 road rage murder
James Derks, 39, pled guilty to murder Jan. 5. He was sentenced to 25 years in state prison.
