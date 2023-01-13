Jabari Rice, a graduate transfer from New Mexico State, arrived in Austin after a 4-year career with the Aggies of the Western Athletic Conference and has become one of the most effective sixth men in the country. He was a three-time selection all-WAC selection with the Aggies and helped them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, but he's found his niche for the Longhorns as a late-game foul shooter and spark off the bench.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO