KXAN

First half of January ranks as the warmest on record for Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With records dating back to 1938, the first half of January 2023 takes the lead as the warmest on record for Camp Mabry, Austin. The first 15 days of 2023 had an average temperature of 61.5 degrees. This average temperature is calculated by taking the daily high and daily low temperatures of each individual day and then averaging those values over the course of 15 days.
KXAN

Clutch foul-shooting, shot fake ‘worked to perfection’ makes Jabari Rice a weapon off the bench for Texas

Jabari Rice, a graduate transfer from New Mexico State, arrived in Austin after a 4-year career with the Aggies of the Western Athletic Conference and has become one of the most effective sixth men in the country. He was a three-time selection all-WAC selection with the Aggies and helped them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, but he's found his niche for the Longhorns as a late-game foul shooter and spark off the bench.
